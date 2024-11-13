St Columba’s, Portaferry hurlers capture McGreevey Shield

Danske Bank McGreevey Shield final

St Columba’s, Portaferry 6-3 St Patrick’s, Armagh 2-6

GOALS win matches and, if enough of them come in the first half, they give you control of the game.

That’s what happened in this game in Knock yesterday as St Columba’s hit the net four times in the first half hour.

All four came from the stick of Alex Rogan and the Ards’ boys turned around with an interval lead of 4-2 to 0-4 from Charlie McGeown.

Armagh certainly had enough possession but Portaferry’s defence, including Sean Arthurs in nets, as much as the goals at the other end kept them chasing the game and relying on McGeown frees.

St Patrick’s had goal-chances in the first half, with a McGeown effort dropping short and Shea McGeary just not able to take advantage but, despite the best efforts of James Loughran, McGeown and the midfielders Rory Murphy and Rory Hull St Patrick’s were always in arrears.

Another couple of frees from McGeown at the start of the second half and his defence getting to grips with Rogan saw Portaferry battling to stay ahead.

Armagh came with a late burst, a goal from a McGeown penalty followed by another from midfielder Rory Murphy, but strikes from Conor Torney and Cody McCallum kept St Columba’s in charge.

St Columba’s A Rogan 4-0; C Torney 1-2; C McCallum 0-1

St Patrick’s C McGeown 1-6; R Murphy 1-0