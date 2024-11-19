St Colman’s win McGreevey Cup following victory over St Patrick’s, Keady in final

The St Colman's Newry team after they won the Danske Bank McGreevey Cup on Monday evening in Páirc Esler with a 8-7 to 1-6 win over St Patrick's Keady

St Colman’s Newry overturned a defeat by St Patrick’s Keady in the group sections at the start of October to come away from Páirc Esler on Monday evening with the Danske Bank McGreevey Cup nine years after their only previous win in 2015.

Although Keady got the better start with two points from free-taker Dara Breen, the Violet Hill boys took control of the game in the middle part of the opening half.

Goals from Oisín McConville (two) and Rory Burns put ahead with James McCarthy and Austin Matthews dominant in the middle of the park.

Keady came with a late flourish of a goal and three points to finish just a goal in arrears at the change of ends, 3-2 to 1-5.

That goal was scored by midfielder Harley King while all five points came from Breen.

However, Oisín McConville completed his hat-trick with a goal a couple of minutes into the second half and Keady never really got a chance to recover despite the best efforts of Cillian Greene, Joe Conlon, Keilan Fullerton and King.

Breen scored their only point over the second half hour.

Meanwhile at the other end Burns also completed his hat-trick with goals in quick succession just after the midway point of the second half and there were goals as well for James McCarthy and Luke Coulter to complete a comfortable win for St Colman’s.

As well as the main scorers, they had stars in Jimmy McGrath, Ryan Aulds and Austin Matthews.

St Colman’s scorers: R Burns 3-1, O McConville 3-0, J McCarthy 1-3, L Coulter 1-0, A Matthews 0-3.

St Patrick’s scorers: H King 1-0, D Breen 0-6.