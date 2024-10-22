Slaughtneil v Banagher: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch the Derry Senior Hurling Championship final

Slaughtneil Ruairi O'Mianain evades Darragh Cartin of Banagher during the Derry Senior Hurling Championship match played at Owenbeg on Saturday 24th August 2024. Picture Margaret McLaughlin

DERRY’s hurling scene has been a monopoly over the last decade and a half or so, with Reobert Emmett’s of Slaughtneil proving to all that Derry is their turf.

This year has been no different, with the Maroon and white cruising through the group phase of the championship, winning all three of their games against Lavey, Ballinacreen and their final opponents Banagher, finishing with a points difference of 65.

Kevin Lynch’s were Slaughtneil’s opponents in the semi-finals, with Robert Emmett’s coming out on top.

Swatragh were Banagher’s opponents in the semi-final, with St Mary’s coming out on top 2-10 to 0-10.

When and where is the Derry Senior Hurling Championship final between Slaughtneil and Banagher?

The Derry Senior Hurling Championship final between Slaughtneil and Banagher will take place in Owenbeg on Saturday, October 26.

Throw-in is scheduled for 2pm.

How can I watch Slaughtneil v Banagher?

The Derry SHC final can be streamed on Derry’s PPV platform, derrygaa.tv