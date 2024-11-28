Shane Dowling to rejoin Limerick hurling panel

Shane Dowling was sprung from the bench to help see Limerick past Cork in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final, and went on to repeat his super-sub heroics in the final victory over Galway. by Picture Seamus Loughran

Na Piarsaigh’s Shane Dowling is expected to be named in John Kiely’s 2025 Limerick squad, due to be announced this weekend.

The star forward was a key player on the All-Ireland winning Treaty side of 2018, but has been operating between the sticks for his club in more recent times.

It had been rumoured that Dowling may return with an eye to replacing the injured Nicky Quaid, and today’s announcement will lead to further speculation on that front.

Quaid, who ruptured his ACL on club duty, looks certain to miss the Allianz League and Munster Championship, if not the entire season.

The news of Dowling’s return - scorer of 21-292 for The Treaty - could well be a blow to last year’s back-up keeper Jason Gillane, although he is expected to opt in to the 2025 panel.