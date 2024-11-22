Rose McKenna leads the way as Dominican camogs land Development Shield

Development Shield final

Dominican, Portstewart 5-15 St Louis', Monaghan 2-3

DOMINICAN College, Portstewart have made a winning return to Ulster schools’ camogie with a stunning performance from captain Rose McKenna driving them to a comfortable victory in the Development Shield final in MUSA.

McKenna dominated the first half and fired over a dozen points to put her team in complete control at the break with a 2-14 to 0-1 lead.

Younger sister Beth chipped in with a couple of points, while goals from Clodagh Watters after 17 minutes and Abby Connolly in injury-time left St Louis', Monaghan in the rearview mirrors by the half-time whistle.

The Monaghan side came out stronger for the second half and Holly Murphy lifted them with an early goal. Midfielders Tara McCabe and Shannon Connolly got on top around the middle of the field for a period and McKenna was curtailed to just a point and then a late goal from a 45.

However, there was simply no way St Louis were going to claw back the interval advantage and Abby Connolly hit her second goal after 38 minutes.

Shannon Connolly responded with a goal and a point from frees. But sub Saoirse Thorne and player-of-the-match Rose McKenna finished off the scoring with goals each.

Dominican R McKenna 1-13, 1-4 frees, A Connolly 2-0, C Watters and S Thorne 1-0 each, B McKenna 0-2

St Louis' S Connolly 1-2 frees, H Murphy 1-0, T McCabe 0-1 free

Referee P Lagan (Swatragh)