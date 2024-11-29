Portaferry v Slaughtneil: Throw-in time, TV information and crucial match details as Portaferry seek first Ulster title in 10 years

Portaferry’s Daithi Sands scores a goal during the Down GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final at Pairc Esler.

Three-in-a-row Down champions Portaferry meet Slaughtneil as they go in search of a first Ulster SHC crown since a 2014 win against Cushendall.

Tom McGrattan struck 1-8 from play en route to a 3-21 2-15 win over Ballygalget, but the Mournemen will require a huge performance if they are to overturn Slaughtneil.

Derry full-back Brendan Rodgers top scored in the Ruairí Óg men’s classic encounter against Cushendall, as they overcame Neil McManus’ long range goal to progress after extra-time - with a frankly outrageous 1-36 on the scoreboard.

They enter Sunday’s Ulster final as fairly heavy favourites.

When and where is the Ulster SHC final match between Portaferry and Slaughtneil?

Portaferry v Slaughtneil is fixed for 5pm on Sunday December 1 at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Colum Cunning will be the man in the middle.

Is Portaferry v Slaughtneil on TV?

TG4 will also be broadcasting the match live. Coverage starts at 4:55 on the Irish language broadcaster.