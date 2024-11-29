Hurling & Camogie

Portaferry v Slaughtneil: Throw-in time, TV information and crucial match details as Portaferry seek first Ulster title in 10 years

Slaughtneil won Ulster in 2021 against Down’s other force, Ballycran.

Portaferry’s Eoghan Sands and Ballygalget’s Michael Toner during the Down GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final at Pairs Esler on Sunday. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN
One to watch: Portaferry’s Daithi Sands scores a goal during the Down GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final at Pairc Esler.
By Jack Madden

Three-in-a-row Down champions Portaferry meet Slaughtneil as they go in search of a first Ulster SHC crown since a 2014 win against Cushendall.

Tom McGrattan struck 1-8 from play en route to a 3-21 2-15 win over Ballygalget, but the Mournemen will require a huge performance if they are to overturn Slaughtneil.

Derry full-back Brendan Rodgers top scored in the Ruairí Óg men’s classic encounter against Cushendall, as they overcame Neil McManus’ long range goal to progress after extra-time - with a frankly outrageous 1-36 on the scoreboard.

They enter Sunday’s Ulster final as fairly heavy favourites.

When and where is the Ulster SHC final match between Portaferry and Slaughtneil?

Portaferry v Slaughtneil is fixed for 5pm on Sunday December 1 at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel

Colum Cunning will be the man in the middle.

Is Portaferry v Slaughtneil on TV?

TG4 will also be broadcasting the match live. Coverage starts at 4:55 on the Irish language broadcaster.