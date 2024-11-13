Neil McManus backs fundraising hurling match for Gaza

ANTRIM hurling legend Neil McManus has urged as many people as possible to attend Saturday’s hurling match for Gaza to help raise much needed funds for pediatric care for children from the region.

‘Gaels Against Genocide’ are partnering Gaza Pediatrician Care Initiative ahead of the Corrigan Park match (2pm) featuring some of hurling’s leading lights including Danny Sutcliffe, Podge Collins, Paul Murphy, Zac Moradi, Timmy Hammersley, Niall McKenna, James McNaughton, Gerard Walsh and Oisin MacManus.

An Ulster Select will be managed by Antrim boss Davy Fitzgerald and fellow Clare native Louis Mulqueen will oversee the Rest of Ireland Select side at the west Belfast venue.

In conjunction with the Health Ministry, the Gaza Pediatrician Care Initiative will bring sick Palestinian children to Ireland for sorely needed medical care and help them build lives here following Israel’s 13-month long bombardment of Gaza.

Destruction in the wake of an earlier Israeli air and ground offensive in Jebaliya (Enas Rami/AP) (Enas Rami/AP)

“On Saturday afternoon there’s going to be a really important game in Corrigan Park, organised by Gaels Against Genocide, for an incredible cause – pediatric care for children coming over from Palestine,” said McManus.

“I’d encourage everybody and anybody who can make their way to Corrigan Park to do so to show their support and to contribute in any way they can because unfortunately what’s unfolding in Gaza is probably the worse of humanity; certainly the darkest time for the globe since I’ve been alive.

“I’d be very proud at how the GAA community has responded and how they have shown the best of humanity. This isn’t political – this is simply moral.”

The Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative is a group of paediatric healthcare workers who were formed in response to the atrocities being carried out in Gaza since October 2023.

In a statement, the group said: “When these families arrive in Ireland, they are going to need a huge amount of support and help from the Irish community. They will be coming with nothing.

“They will need clothes, shoes, winter coats, mobile phones, food, laptops, furniture, beds, schoolbooks.

“In addition to that, we might need money to get some of the operations done in private hospitals, performed by surgeons, pro bono, but need money to cover the costs of theatres…

“We also need the GAA community to rally for them. Integrating into Irish schools and Irish life will be critical to reduce the harm they may suffer in re-location...

“The GAA have a huge importance in our culture and society and we want these people to feel that. Gaels Against Genocide have been a phenomenal help to us.”

GAA President Jarlath Burns has also rowed in behind Saturday’s fundraising match and has written a foreword for the programme.

The Silverbridge man writes: “It behoves all of those with positions of influence across the international community to do all in their power to push for an immediate ceasefire and to put an end to the unimaginable suffering of the people of Gaza.”

McManus, who will be playing for his club Cushendall in an Ulster semi-final against Slaughtneil on the same day as the fundraising game, added: “It’s heartbreaking to see what’s going on in Gaza.

“I’m lucky enough to have a young daughter and you see the scenes surrounding the children who are stuck in Gaza while they’re being continually bombarded.

“The lack of care the most powerful institutions and governments have towards the people in Palestine is, quite frankly, unbelievable.”

For further details check Gaels Against Genocide on social media. Entrance to the game is £10 or you can pay online via their social media outlets.