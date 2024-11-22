Motivation not in short supply as Carey Faughs take on Castleblayney

Ballycastle's Ronan Mc Garry gets away from Carey Faughs' John McBride and Fionntan McCarry Picture: Seamus Loughran

Ulster IHC semi-final

Carey Faughs v Castleblayney Hurling

(SATURDAY, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore, 13:30)

The passing of the late James Black of Carey provided another moment to reflect.

The Ulster Intermediate semi-final against Monaghan champions Castleblayney was no longer number one priority. Indeed this fixture was supposed to be fulfilled last weekend.

It has been a year of loss. Six-year-old Joe Hegarty, affectionately known as ‘Wee Joe’, tragically lost his life in a farm accident in August.

And yet the word ‘tragedy’ was preceded by ‘triumph’ when club chairman Sean McBride spoke earlier this week, because this year has been about both:

“Coming up to the final it was definitely on our minds. Winning it for Joe was a big thing for everyone.

“They wanted to win it anyway obviously and it was one of those situations where the management had to try to keep level heads on everyone, but there’s no doubt it was an extra source of inspiration for everyone.”

For Castleblayney, it will be about trying to stem that tide of emotion. In reality, their seismic win over Middletown would have to be topped if they are to turn over the Antrim outfit on any given day.

There’s an irony too in being faced with ‘Faughs’ in a town that is traditionally famed for two things, Big Tom and the footballing Castleblayney Faughs.

In recent times, hurling has triumphed, no more apparent than the Junior Ulster success of last year.

But to overcome Carey Faughs would arguably be their biggest win to date.