Loughgiel heavy favourites for senior provincial camogie glory

AIB Ulster Club Senior Camogie Championship final

Swatragh (Derry) v Loughgiel (Antrim) (Saturday, Beragh, 2pm)

LAST month Swatragh won the Derry senior championship for the first time in 19 years, the last nine of them dominated by their neighbours Slaughtneil.

Today in Beragh they chase the Ulster title against Loughgiel, a club that has appeared in the last 10 Ulster finals and are gunning for a third successive crown.

Since they drew with Cushendall in the opening group game in Antrim, the Shamrocks have certainly hit top form. Since then they have swept aside the challenges posed by Dunloy (twice) and most recently Down champions Clonduff in the Ulster semi-final at the start of the month.

All three games asked different questions of them and all three games saw the opposition get a scoring boost over the opening 10 minutes. In each case Loughgiel weathered the early storm and they were back in charge of their own destiny shortly after half time.

That ability to get back in front owes much to their goal-scoring potential – six different goal-scorers in the group game against Dunloy, one each from Roisin McCormick, Lucia McNaughton and Caitrin Dobbin in the Antrim final and then six more goals against Clonduff with a hat-trick from McCormick.

Curtailing that scoring threat will be the biggest challenge facing Swatragh in what is a new adventure for the team, even though the club has won five provincial titles between 1983 and 2000.

Those who attended the Derry final saw them dig in and hold out against Slaughtneil, but they will also be aware that Swatragh have played much better in recent finals and lost to their neighbours.

The main thing is that a psychological barrier has been broken down – the same one that Loughgiel broke down in 2022 after six consecutive Ulster final defeats at the hands of Slaughtneil.

With that monkey off their backs, Swatragh should be able to play with a little more freedom, but they will have to lift the intensity levels significantly if they are to break through this new barrier.

They held their shape very well defensively during the Derry championship – although none of their opponents carried the goal-threat that Loughgiel has. Grainne McAtamney dropped back to protect her full-back line with the midfielders filling the gaps around the half-back line.

Youngsters Shauna and Emma Quinn and Eimear Murray have shone in some of the matches, but there is still a huge reliance on Mairead McNicholl for scores. Those points, mainly from frees, are needed,of course, but you would have to say that a lot more will be required if the Swatragh forward line is to outshine Loughgiel’s

Not only is there pace and a focus on goals in the Shamrocks attack, there is also a lot of experience as well. All six who started against Clonduff have been around Antrim county teams on their climb up from intermediate to senior status from 2020 to 23, while there is the industry of Amy Boyle around the middle of the field.

The Shamrocks also tested their bench against the Down champions, with three of those scheduled to start missing out through sickness. The red card picked up by Anna Connolly will mean some further shuffling for the final, but whoever comes in will certainly bring experience with her.

While not taking from their achievement in breaking through to win a Derry title, Swatragh now face team that has proven itself in the last three outings and who will bring huge experience to the decider.

After their semi-final heroics, Loughgiel will be clear favourites to retain their provincial title. In that sense Swatragh have nothing to lose, but it could be a difficult enough day for them.