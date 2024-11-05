Loughgiel boss Higgins calls for Ulster camogie final to be double bill with Slaughtneil-Cushendall hurling clash

Loughgiel had to make three changes to their starting team due to sickness and one of those called into action was Megan McGarry (No 18) whose battle with Clonduff's Sara Louise Graffin was among the highlights of Sunday's semi-final Picture: Pat O'Hare

LOUGHGIEL manager Conor Higgins wasn’t trotting out the same old adages at the end of Sunday’s Armagh City Hotel Ulster Club Senior camogie semi-final when he said that “we knew that we would get a tough game here” in the wake of their 6-13 to 1-14 win in Hilltown.

“Not at all, we genuinely expected Clonduff to cause problems. We told the girls that before it started and, when they got the first three points inside four minutes, the team knew that was what to expect,” he said.

“Then we got the goals and they kept coming back at us and were very much in the game at half-time.

“They are a big physical team and they are Down champions for a reason.”

However Higgins, who had been part of Benny Dillon’s back-room team over the last two Ulster winning campaigns, pointed to the fitness and sharpness of his players particularly during the second half.

“Our fitness kicked in for us during the second half, the method we play, our system. We just really got going at that stage and we got the result we needed.”

Loughgiel’s team-sheet revealed three changes before the game began and the manager claimed that this wasn’t down to gamesmanship.

“No, not at all. We had a bout of sickness among the players and some couldn’t start. So we had to bring in other players. We have a bit of depth in the panel and we needed it today.”

Next on the radar for the provincial title-holders is a final meeting with Swatragh on November 16 and that happens to be the new date for the Ulster hurling semi-final between Cushendall and Slaughtneil, the latter brought forward a day from the original date.

“I hope the authorities do the sensible thing now and run it as a double-header in Armagh. That’s the way it was last year,” Higgins added.

Today was a good show-piece for camogie and playing the final in front of the hurling public, who’ll be there to see the hurling champions of Antrim and Derry, will promote camogie no end.

“It should be a fantastic camogie final between two very good teams and why shouldn’t it be a double-header?”

Paula O'Hagan on the attack for Clonduff during Sunday's semi-final as Loughgiel's Maria O'Hara looks to close her down. (Patrick O'Hare.)

Clonduff manager Derek Dunne was proud of how his team had played.

“I thought we were in a great place at half-time. Our half-forwards and the full-forward line were putting them under unbelievable pressure and we got the early score to go level.

“Then a couple of balls went in behind our half-back line and well you know the outcome. It’s something we have been working hard on all year and it had worked well for us in the first half. But when that full-forward line gets ball, that when the trouble starts.

“You still have to be proud of them; it’s a pity the score-line isn’t a reflection of our contribution to the game. For parts of that first half we were well on top and should have been up more scores.

“But their goals, you can’t take it away from them. We managed to recover from the two in the first half, but the three quick ones after half time, they were killers.

“Look, they are a great side, skilful, physical, probably even a bit more physical than us. They are playing at a high standard.”