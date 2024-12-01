Live updates as Sleacht Néill takes on Portaferry in the Ulster SHC final in Armagh

Brendan Rogers looked dangerous at times against Portaferry during the Ulster SHC semi-final in 2022. Picture by Hugh Russell

Brendan Rogers looked dangerous at times against Portaferry a fortnight ago but, as Dunloy have learned to their cost, the Slaughtneil forward relishes the big occasions. Picture by Hugh Russell

TENSION builds ahead of the Ulster Club Senior Hurling final, during which Derry and Down go head-to-head to be crowned kings of Ulster.

This showpiece was decided when Derry’s monopolistic champions Sleacht Néill edged out back-to-back Antrim champions Ruairí Óg of Cushendall after extra time.

Today’s opponents for the maroon and white are Portaferry, who won the Down championship after convincingly beating their Ards rivals Ballygalget in the final at Pairc Esler.

The last time these two teams played each other was the 2022 Ulster semi-final when the Derry side came out 2-24 to 0-11 winners.

Sleacht Néill will hope that they can regain the title that they last won in 2021 when they defeated Ballycran.

It’s been 10 years since Portaferry won an Ulster title when they beat Ruairí Óg, Cushendall.

The winner of this year’s Ulster decider will play the winners of the Munster championship between Sarsfields of Cork and Ballygunnar of Waterford.