Kilkenny hurler Conor Fogarty retires from senior inter-county duty

Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty celebrates after his side defeated Tipperary 2-17 to 2-14 in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final replay on Saturday September 27 2014 at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture by Seamus Loughran.

KILKENNY forward Conor Fogarty has hung up his hurl after 14 years and four All-Ireland Championship wins in the black and amber of the Cats.

A player with Erin’s Own, Castlecomer, Fogarty came into the inter-county set-up at 20 years old in 2011.

Along with the four Liam MacCarthy wins during his career with the hurling stronghold, Conor won nine Leinster titles and five National League titles at the county level.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng thanked Conor for his service to Kilkenny, saying: “It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Conor whose contributions to Kilkenny hurling have been significant.

“His humble attitude demonstrated his strong work ethic and discipline, and he played a pivotal role in Kilkenny’s successes down through the years.

“Conor will be greatly missed and I wish him all the best as he enters retirement.”

Antrim's Conor Johnston blocks Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty at Nowlan Park on Sunday. Picture: Seamus Loughran

Fogarty has also been successful at the club level, being part of the Erin’s Own squad that won the Kilkenny Intermediate Hurling Championship in 2008 and the Leinster Intermediate title in the same year.

During this season of success with the senior side, he also won the Kilkenny, Leinster and All-Ireland minor titles to follow up the Leinster colleges medal he picked up in ‘07.

“On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I would like to thank Conor for so many great years in the black & amber,” said PJ Kenny, Kilkenny County Board Chairman.

“Renowned for his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport, Conor represented Kilkenny and his club Erin’s Own with pride and led by example.

“Conor leaves us with many great memories and I wish him all the best for the future.”