Ireland v Scotland: Match details, start time and how to watch as the Hurling-Shinty compromise rules game returns

; In attendance during the Shinty Hurling International 2024 launch at Croke Park in Dublin are, from left, Joint Ireland manager Michael Kavanagh, Joint Ireland manager Terence McNaughton, Ireland player Eoin Cody, Ireland captain Enda Rowland, Scotland player Craig Morrison and Scotland manager Gary Reid. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

COMPROMISE rules return but this time in Ennis, Co. Clare, as Ireland hopes to retain the series title they already hold.

Last time out, Ireland ran out 0-22 to 2-8 winners at Pairc Esler in Newry, Co Down, with former Antrim hurler Neil McManus lifting the Mowi Quaich trophy on behalf of the Irish selection.

This time, the one-off exhibition of the two codes will take place in the home of the All-Ireland hurling champions Clare.

Historically, both nations have experienced a period of dominance in the series and Scotland had won the last five series before last year.

The last two-match series to take place was in 2015, when Scotland beat their Irish rivals over two legs in Bught Park, in Inverness and Croke Park in Dublin.

When and where is the Hurling/Shinty international game between Ireland and Scotland?

Ireland will play Scotland in the Hurling/Shinty international compromise rules game at Cusack Park in Ennis, Co Clare on Saturday, October 26

Throw-in is scheduled for 3.25pm.

Where can I watch the Ireland v Scotland Hurling/Shinty game?

You can watch the Ireland v Scotland on TG4 Spórt′s YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon.