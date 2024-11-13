Inter-county Shield success for the camogs of St Benedict’s, Randalstown

Inter-county Shield final

St Benedict’s, Randalstown 5-5

Our Lady’s, Castleblayney 0-3

A GOAL from Caoimhe Carey in the fourth minute in MUSA was the key score that sent St Benedict’s on to collect the trophy for the first time.

Carey went on to record four goals, two in each half, her presence on the edge of the area a problem that Our Lady’s couldn’t solve.

St Benedict’s built on that early goal and led by 2-4 to 0-0 at the break, with Carey’s second goal coming seconds before the half-time whistle. Brenna Bonnes, Shauna McCann, Brógan Graham and goalkeeper Clodagh McLarnon all stood tall for the winners.

Castleblayney got going early in the second half with two points from the excellent Kiera McLaughlin, but St Benedict’s just needed to grab the odd score here and there to stay in front.

Shauna McCann’s long through ball was forced over the line for Carey to complete her hat-trick in the 48th minute and the other two goals came within a couple of minutes of the end, the last scored by Caoimhe McCann.

Scorers

St Benedict’s C Carey 4-0; C McCann 1-0; A Rankin 0-2; B Graham, B Bonnes & E Neeson 0-1 each

Our Lady’s K McLaughlin 0-3 frees

Sciath Bhríde final (camogie) St Joseph’s, Donaghmore v Gaelcholáiste Dhoire (Thursday, MUSA, 11am)

THIS will be the first appearance of Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in a Sciath Bhríde final – although they were part of the Gleann na Ró combined team (with St Mary’s Limavady), that won the 2018 title with victory over Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore in the final.

Another Tyrone school – St Joseph’s, Donaghmore – stands in their way of collecting the Shield in their own right.

The Gaeilgeoirí will go into the decider as favourites after comprehensive knock-out victories over Coláiste Feirste and St Malachy’s, Castlewellan across the Halloween break.

The team is dominated by the Slaughtneil club, with no fewer than a dozen likely to start against Donaghmore. They include captain Niamh Nig Uiginn, who was selected on the Ulster schools’ All-Star team last month, one of the youngest players ever to make the squad. Niamh operates from midfield alongside club-mate Saorla Ní Cheallaigh.

Others to watch out for are defenders Erin Nic Giolla Domhnaigh and Mairéad Ni hAgáin, while up front Ríonach Ní Chearnaigh and Dungiven’s Odharnait Nic an Bhaird are the players to note.

St Joseph’s had closer games, against Buncrana schools and St Clare’s, Ballyjamesduff, on their way to the final.

They trailed Ballyjamesduff by 0-4 to 0-1 at half-time, but levelled on the re-start with a goal from Grace Dean. Then Clare McKee’s goal 20 minutes into the second half sealed a six-point victory in a low-scoring semi-final.

The Convent team is drawn from a number of feeder clubs, notably Naomh Treasa, Eglish and Brocagh, and have improved as they have progressed through the competition.

Players An Gaelcholáiste need to watch include Eglish pair Niamh Donaghy and Hollie Stinson in defence and the midfield pairing of Clare McKee and Aoibhe Kerr, while Ellie Gormley carries a goal threat.

However, Gaelcholáiste have coasted through the competition and it will be a surprise if they slip up in the final.