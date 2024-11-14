Flying start sets up Sciath Bhríde success for Gaelcholáiste Dhoire

Sciath Bhríde final

Gaelcholáiste Dhoire 2-14 St Joseph’s Donaghmore 2-10

A strong opening quarter sent Gaelcholáiste Dhoire on their way to collect Sciath Bhríde (camogie) at MUSA yesterday.

The Dungiven school burst out of the blocks to hit a goal and six points before the the midway point of the first half, while St Joseph’s were struggling to get into the game.

The goal came in the third minute when Niamh Nig Uiginn released Ella Ní Bhrolcháin and she put Deirbhile Ní Mhealláin through one on one with Hollie Croucher. Ní Mhealláin, Ní Bhrolcháin and Nig Uiginn all pointed, along with defender Ellie Nic Giolla Domhnaigh, and Donaghmore looked in trouble.

However, they dug themselves out of the rut with sheer determination, epitomised by the play of Niamh Donaghy, Annie Fox-McGlone, Clodagh Mallon and Hollie Stimson. By half time they were just four points adrift at 1-8 to 1-4.

Mallon was the goalscorer in the 15th minute and she forced Gaelcholáiste to drop players back to cut down on her influence.

The Derry girls made another spurt at the start of the second half with two points from frees from captain Nig Uiginn and Ní Mhealláin adding one between them.

However, Ellie Gormley kicked home a goal and Aoibhe Kerr quickly pointed and the Éire Óg pair had narrowed the gap to three points.

Gaelcholáiste responded with the next three points and when Ella Ní Bhrolcháin squeezed a shot in at the near post for a 49th-minute goal, they looked safe again.

St Joseph’s finished strongly with two points each from Gormley and Kerr, but Gaelcholáiste held on for their first title at this level.

Scorers

Gaelcholáiste E Ní Bhrolcháin 1-3; N Nig Uiginn 0-6f; D Ní Mhealláin 1-2; E Nic Giolla Domhnaigh, C Croskery & R Ní Chearnaigh 0-1 each

St Joseph’s E Gormley & C Mallon 1-2 each; A Kerr 0-4f; C Winters

& A Fox-McGlone (f) 0-1 each