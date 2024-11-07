First-time finalists Ahoghill take on Granemore for Ulster junior A camogie honours

Free-scoring Rachael Merry (right) will lead the way again for Granemore as they chase another Ulster title

Armagh City Hotel Ulster Club Junior A Championship final

Granemore (Armagh) v Ahoghill (Antrim) (Saturday, the Loup, 3pm)

GRANEMORE are appearing in their third successive junior A final, while Ahoghill bring the enthusiasm of first-time finalists to the Loup.

The three-in-a-row Armagh champions lost the 2022 decider to Brídíní Óga, who went on to take the national title to Antrim for the first time.

When Granemore went to Loughgiel last year and overcame the home team in the first round of the provincial title race, they felt that they too could achieve a lot more.

They battled their way to the Ulster title in Castleblayney with a 3-7 to 1-10 win over another previous winner, Crosserlough, and then became the third successive Ulster winner of the national title with a 3-9 to 2-7 win over Athleague from Roscommon.

Having successfully defended their county title, they saw off Bredagh in last weekend’s semi-final and are well primed to collect the Phil McBride Cup for a second season.

The Down champions hit them with goals last week, but the team leaders, Gráinne McWilliams, Cathy Smith, Ciara Hill, Corinna Doyle and top-scoring Rachel Merry all stood up and the team pushed through in the second half.

Ahoghill also are not short of leaders, particularly Antrim goalie Catríona Graham, who operates around midfield and is the team’s leading scorer.

In last Saturday’s arm-wrestle with Kilrea she scored 1-6, mostly from frees, but was the go-to player around the middle of the park.

Up front, her cousin Noreen showed her experience and popped up for three vital points at a time when the rest of the forwards were struggling to get into the game.

But overall it was far from an impressive semi-final performance – certainly not one that would mark them down as a threat to Granemore aspirations of retaining the title.

But, particularly in this competition, we have seen teams struggle in the semi-final or earlier before finding their confidence and raising their game to pass the test in the final.

Everyone will expect that the more experienced need to deliver when it comes to the final – but it will probably take some of Ahoghill’s younger brigade to really step up to the mark for the Bannsiders to get over the line against what is now an experienced team.

Ahoghill won’t get to lift the cup unless they are a lot better going forward than they were last week, while at the same time, keeping things pretty tight at the back. They also gave away around 10 frees in scoring positions against Kilrea and that would be fatal with Merry around.

Verdict A low-scoring game is Ahoghill’s best chance of winning, but the cards are stacked in favour of Granemore.

Armagh City Hotel Ulster Club Junior B Championship final

Naomh Treasa (Tyrone) v Middletown (Armagh) (Saturday, the Loup, 1pm)

NEITHER Naomh Treasa from Dungannon nor Middletown were really tested in their respective semi-finals last week, the former winning by a margin of 27 points and Middletown beating Crosserlough by 13. Both results were expected.

Since this competition came into the calendar in 2018, every Ulster winner has gone on to reach an All-Ireland final, including Naomh Treasa who became the first team from the province to take the national title.

They surprisingly lost the 2022 Ulster final to Lacken, but that was put into perspective when the Cavan side went on to collect the All-Ireland. They also gave Eglish a good run for their money in their first Tyrone senior final last year.

So, there is a lot of experience in the Dungannon ranks. Midfielder Róisín McErlean was the go-to forward in the past, but she is now ruling the roost at midfield in front of a very strong defence.

Middletown have had a tough enough schedule in recent weeks, the result of their Armagh preliminary-round tie being subject to an appeal. That meant their semi-final wasn’t played until October 16 and the final a week later.

They also won comfortably last weekend without the services of prolific forward Jenny Curry, who was on holidays. The Monaghan-based teacher will be back for this game and that could upset the favourites’ tag that has landed on Dungannon’s shoulders.

Laoise McConnell and Orlagh Rafferty did enough damage to get Middletown into the final, but they will need to step up the mark again to provide the foil for their former Cork All-Ireland winning colleague.

Verdict Although Crossmaglen won this title last year, Naomh Treasa will go into the final as favourites to beat the new Armagh intermediate winners. But it should be a very closely fought encounter.

Bridie McMenamin Shield semi-finals (Saturday, 1pm)

Carrickmore (Tyrone) v Burt (Donegal)

Greenlough (Derry) v Newry Shamrocks (Down)

THE two preliminary games a fortnight ago indicate that this year’s Bridie McMenamin Shield might be the most open in recent times.

From 2015 up until last year, six different Antrim clubs had won out. Twelve months ago, Drumsurn ended that run. Last month, Éire Óg from Carrickmore dumped out Saffron representatives St Paul’s, while Greenlough, who succeeded Drumsurn to the Derry title, struggled against Mullaghbawn

Conditions were poor for both games, but there were clear winners in each and they will now be favoured to reach the decider.

Éire Óg have been building for three or four years now and have a young squad who have also collected silverware at school level with Dean Maguirc College. They also ran eventual champions Cushendall close in a semi-final two years ago.

By comparison Burt seem to have slipped a little in Donegal, well beaten at senior level by Marcievicz. Alannah Curran might give the Carrickmore ladies some concern, but they should prevail.

Greenlough started poorly against Mullaghbawn, but found their rhythm long enough in the game to eke out a victory.

Newry Shamrocks went into the Down final with Darragh Cross as second favourites, and also overcame a poor start to take the title, with Armagh county footballer Louise Kenny scoring 4-11.

If Greenlough suppress her influence, they will make the final next week.