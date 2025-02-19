Eamon Melaugh ready to learn on the job after taking charge of Derry senior camogs

NEW Derry camogie manager Eamon Melaugh admits he is “very much on a learning curve at the minute”.

The Lavey clubman initially didn’t want to be the one following in PJ O’Mullan’s footsteps.

“I had been involved with the Lavey camogs for the past couple of years, my first real involvement with camogie,” he said.

“Then I heard that my name was being mentioned for the county job when PJ left. But I just dismissed it as loose chat.

“A couple of weeks later, Paddy Downey [Derry chairman] approached me. The first thing he said was, ‘Don’t be saying no right away. I want you to think about it and I’ll get back to you’.

“I talked to a few people and all of them were positive about me taking it, saying, ‘You might never get the chance again to manage a county team’. So I put together a backroom team and here we are.”

That backroom team includes John “Smokie” McKillop, who took Cushendall hurlers to an All-Ireland final a few years ago, and Clare native Darragh Curley. But it hasn’t been a case of the new management simply picking up from where the team was last season.

Melaugh added: “Around half of last year’s squad of 22 or 23 aren’t able to commit this year. We have a panel of around 30 which is great. But we really have 17 or 18 girls who weren’t there last year, most players around 20 years of age, not long out of minors, who need to gain experience at this level.

“We are really pleased with how the panel have been pulling together and working hard at training. But we are only going to get the full picture when we play games, starting this weekend in Carlow.

“I haven’t a clue what the standard is. We just have to work hard and then see if we can bring the training into match situations.”

Melaugh has two sons, twins Conor and Tiarnán, in the Derry U20 hurling squad that plays Down in Owenbeg at midday on Saturday. There is a tinge of regret that he has to miss their game.

“I’m hoping to get updates before we start our game in Carlow,” Melaugh said.

“Of course I would love to be there. But I can’t be in two places at the same time. I’m committed to Derry camogie at the minute and intend to give it my full attention.”

It’s only the start of the season for both teams and there will probably be further clashes along the way. But the new camogie manager is hoping that he gets a few opportunities along the way to watch the twins.

“Fingers crossed,” he said.