Dominican, Portstewart out to roll back the years in schools' camogie

The Dominican, Portstewart team from the early 1960s that won Corn Uan Uladh, the Ulster senior schools’ championship, captained by Máiréad McAtamney, Back row (l-r) Marie Devlin, Margaret O’Kane, Elizabeth Gallagher, Schira McLynn, Freddie Brennan, Anne Rafferty, Mary McCotter, Ethna Brogan, Dorothea Delargy; Front row (l-r) Patricia Lawlor, Ronnie Rafferty, Mairead McAtamney (captain), Celine Molloy, Deirdre McCloskey

Development Shield final

St Louis’, Monaghan v Dominican, Portstewart (Friday, MUSA 22nd at 11.30am)

THIS game will evoke memories of days when both St Louis, Monaghan and particularly Dominican, Portstewart were involved at the top end of schools’ camogie.

Indeed Dominican appeared in the very first Ulster senior final in 1943, sharing the title with Sacred Heart, Armagh.

The north coast school then went on to claim three titles in their own right, one in 1955 and then back to back titles in 1961-62, when they were led by the great Máiréad McAtamney, who would go on to win two All-Ireland county senior medals, the second as captain, and be selected on the camogie team of the century.

The current St Louis coach is no less a star. Jenny Curry, née O’Leary, won the first of her four county senior All-Ireland medals with Cork in 2002 and the first of her eight All-Star awards two years later.

Now based in Middletown, she won a National League Division Three title this year with Armagh and helped her club win the Armagh intermediate title last month.

By contrast, many of the current players for both schools are very much newcomers to camogie.

St Louis’ have been back in schools’ camogie a couple of years now, while Dominican have returned just this September to make an immediate impact.

The Portstewart team beat Sperrin Integrated in the quarter-final and then surprised St Louis, Kilkeel with a 2-8 to 3-2 victory just before Halloween.

Their goals came from Rose McKenna and Abby Connolly, with McKenna going on to record 1-5, while her younger sister Beth also made the scoresheet.

Lily Kettyle, Erin Lafferty and midfielders Sarah Campbell and Tilly Lundy were others to shine for Dominican.

Meanwhile, the Monaghan school reached the final by beating St Ronan’s, Lurgan and St Mogue’s, Bawnboy in the knock-out stages.

They scored six goals in that semi-final through Zoe Greenan, Maci McCann, Shannon Connolly, Cassie McCormack (two) and Tara McCabe.

While both schools have made a real impact this season, there is no doubt that a win and a first trophy in many years for either would mean a lot and perhaps precipitate their return to the top flight.

AFTER three rounds of Corn Uan Uladh group games, all five teams have lost at least once.

St Patrick’s, Maghera, who are chasing a three-in-a-row, came unstuck earlier this week when they lost by 3-3 to 0-8 to St Louis’, Ballymena. That means that both teams are the only ones with two victories.

St Louis’ other victory came in Ballycastle last week by 3-13 to 3-11. Both have just one game left – against St Killian’s, Garron Tower, with St Louis facing the Tower on Monday.

St Killian’s were in action yesterday in Magherafelt, scoring a 2-13 to 1-9 victory over St Mary’s, with both goals scored by Kady McNeill. In their first outing, the Tower went down to Cross & Passion in a high-scoring game that ended 7-9 to 5-12.

The top four go through to the semi-finals and those should be sorted by the end of next week with three games on the schedule.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of key games left to play in the Fr Davies Cup.

In Group A, the St Catherine’s, Armagh v St Patrick’s Academy game fell victim to the weather and has been re-fixed for Wednesday, November 27. Before that, St Catherine’s, last year’s beaten finalists, face St Pius X, Magherafelt. If St Pius lose that game, their challenge for honours is over for this season.

In Group B, St Patrick’s, Keady will top the table if they draw or beat Our Lady & St Patrick’s, Knock this afternoon. Assumption Ballynahinch would then go through in second place. However, a defeat for Keady would result in a play-off next week to determine qualifiers.

Assumption moved up to the Fr Davies Cup after winning the Senior Medallion Shield last year. The team they beat in that final, St Conor’s, will top their group if they beat Loreto, Cavan today. Loreto could well secure second place if they defeat Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore in the outstanding game next week.

The other section is already sorted with the two Newry schools through to the semi-finals, Our Lady’s four points’ victory over Sacred Heart putting them through as top qualifiers.

The Rosina McManus Cup is the only competition where the semi-finalists are sorted. Gaelcholáiste Dhoire beat Rathmore Grammar yesterday and will face Bailieborough Community School who beat St Ronan’s, Lurgan 6-6 to 5-5 earlier in the week.

The other semi-final pairs St Genevive’s, Belfast with last year’s beaten finalists St Joseph’s, Crossmaglen.

Meanwhile, the quarter-finals of the Rosina McManus Shield were hit by the weather over the last couple of days and have been rescheduled for next week.