Derry camogs learn senior championship opponents as the 2025 Camogie Championship draw is made

Derry are the only Ulster side left in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship after Antrim's relegation last season

Derry, Ulster’s only remaining Senior Camogs, have been drawn against Galway, Dublin, Waterford and Kilkenny in this year’s edition of the competition.

The Oak Leafs will open their Group Two campaign on May 24th with a tie against Kilkenny as they look to cement themselves as a senior camogie side among the most elite teams in the country.

Group One consists of champions Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford and Clare.

This year, there will be no reserve teams allowed to compete in either the Intermediate or Premier Junior championships, with Cork’s reserve team winning the Intermediate championship last year.

Catrina Graham and her Antrim teammates are joined by Down in the Intermediate championship PICTURE: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Down and Antrim are both in the Intermediate championship that begins on May 31st. Antrim will start their Group One campaign with a game against Offaly and then face Westmeath and Meath.

Down are in Group 2 along with Kildare, their opening-round opponents, Kerry and Carlow.

The Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship features a single group of six teams: Armagh, Laois, Louth, Roscommon, Tyrone, and Wicklow. That competition throws in on May 24th when Roscommon will take on Armagh, Louth will face Tyrone and Laois will play Wicklow.

Brian Molloy, President of the Camogie Association and Johnny Dunne, CEO of Glen Dimplex Ireland made the draws for the 2025 Glen Dimplex Camogie Championships yesterday afternoon in Croke Park.

“These championships represent the heart and soul of our game, showcasing the passion, dedication, and talent of players across the country,” Molloy said.

“I urge everyone who enjoys a great day out to mark their calendars for these key dates and come and support their teams. This year’s Glen Dimplex Championships are set to be a memorable one, filled with excitement and unforgettable moments.”

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1: Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford, Clare

Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford, Clare Group 2: Galway, Dublin, Waterford, Derry, Kilkenny

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Group 1: Westmeath, Meath, Offaly, Antrim

Westmeath, Meath, Offaly, Antrim Group 2: Kildare, Kerry, Down, Carlow

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship – a single group of six teams:

Armagh, Laois, Louth, Roscommon, Tyrone, and Wicklow.