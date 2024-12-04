December decider perfect for Mageean says CPC coach Joe Cassidy

JOE Cassidy, from the football stronghold of Bellaghy, was appointed as a PE teacher in hurling-mad Cross & Passion, Ballycastle just over two decades ago.

CPC had won their third and fourth Mageean Cup titles nearly a decade earlier (1993-94), but the premier schools’ hurling competition had really turned into a duopoly between St Patrick’s, Maghera and St Mary’s, Belfast.

Maghera won eight of their 13 titles from 1989 through to 2005, while St Mary’s collected 10 between 1986 and 2007.

Under Cassidy’s stewardship, CPC have captured six titles and he will lead his team out to a final for the 10th time on Friday evening during a period where the title race is going through its most competitive phase ever with seven different winners over the last seven years.

Cassidy believes that moving the final to a December date has improved the Mageean.

“Before that, the competition was run off before Halloween and we had a couple of bad experiences where we were having to play the group games maybe in a rush just before the semi-finals because all the club competitions, minor and senior, were still taking place.

“This year for example we have had full access to all our players from the middle of October onwards, bar one or two. It allows us more preparation time and that was the same the last couple of years. We probably have had eight or nine weeks’ preparation for the semi-finals and final.

“That allows you time to develop a team, get a bit of work done, develop a bond, camaraderie within the group.

“If you compare it to the MacRory Cup, it’s only hitting the knock-out stages around Christmas and then the Hogan and Paddy Buggy competitions are coming around the end of February.

“You can’t have a competition played over four or five weeks at the start of term and expect that it will develop players. Over two or three months is a better way of doing it.”

Nevertheless, CPC still went almost two full months without a game between the group and the semi-finals last week.

“Well, that is the anomaly really. There are only seven teams there and we were drawn in the group of three and then had our group games over the first fortnight.

“We topped our group and went straight to the semi-final. Despite the gap between games this year, I still would favour it being a longer competition where the players can train and play together and become a team.”

This will be the 10th final to be played at the Dub and Cross & Passion played in the first one back in 2014. Cassidy believes that the venue adds to the experience.

“Look, we wouldn’t care from a team perspective where the final is played. During my time CPC have won finals in Maghera, Corrigan, Casement as well as the Dub. So we wouldn’t be one to complain about where it is played. We leave that to the people who run the competitions.

“The Dub has a stand and you’re playing under lights and those things add to the occasion certainly.

‘‘I know between the Mageean semi-final and final there is always a great buzz around the school, among the players and the younger kids, their families. They all enjoy the whole occasion.

“Last year there were between three and four thousand at the game and what an atmosphere that creates in the stand.”

“I suppose the only downside is the tightness of the pitch; it’s just 130 metres long. That has an impact on the type of game that can be played there.

“That middle third can become hugely congested and the really good skilful forwards have difficulty finding the space they would be used to in the games leading up to the final.

“Casement was great back in the day – but that’s not an option. Armagh is just too far away for schools from north Antrim/Derry/Belfast to travel. The Dub is a good option at the moment and I don’t think anyone can complain about how we are treated there.”

This year’s final pairing is the same as last year’s, when St Killian’s got the better of their neighbours from further up the coast by a few points.

“Look there wasn’t a lot between the teams last year and I can’t see there being much between us this time either,’’ says Cassidy.

‘‘I’m not down-playing either team’s chances at all by saying that.

“The lads are coming from a relatively small area of north Antrim. They know each other inside out. They have been playing each other all season, every season in the club leagues, club championships, Feis Cups.

‘‘They’re in county development squads together, some of them have already progressed into the Antrim under 20 squad together.

“Last year, Garron Tower went in as favourites and we were hoping to turn them over. On another occasion, we might have, but the best team won on the night.

“This year we are probably seen as favourites because we won the Foresters’ Cup, but some of the Tower stars from last year are still there. So we know that if we want to win the Mageean, we need a really big performance on Friday.ight.”