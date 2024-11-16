Darren Gleeson steps down as Laois manager to undergo cancer treatment

Former Antrim Hurling manager Darren Gleeson has left his role as Laois manager to start cancer treatment. PICTURE: MAL McCann

JUST two months after being appointed the Laois senior hurling manager, Darren Gleeson has been forced to step down after being diagnosed with cancer.

A former Tipperary goalkeeper was most recently the Antrim senior hurling manager but left his position last year and took up the reigns at the Poor and Proud county in August.

The news of Gleeson’s illness came after an accident in which he broke his arm and tests by the doctors discovered the disease.

“I was honoured to have been appointed Laois senior manager,” said Gleeson.

“It is essential, based on the medical advice I have received, that I focus fully in the months ahead on my treatment and recovery,”

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to continue the busy and responsible role of being an inter-county manager.

“Having put extensive plans in place, I was really looking forward to the year ahead working with a very talented and ambitious group of players.”

The Laois senior team got to the Joe McDonagh Cup final last year, where they were beaten by Offaly.

They also will compete in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League in this upcoming season.

A spokesperson for the county board said: “Laois GAA wish to acknowledge the huge amount of work and enthusiasm Darren has brought to the role in appointing a backroom staff and a senior hurling panel for the 2025 seasons since his appointment.

“I would like to wish him well on the challenging journey he has ahead and I know with his optimism and his positivity that this is a game he will win.

“Our prayers and best wishes are with him and his family at this time.”

Gleeson, who is a two-time All-Ireland winner as a player with Tipperary and a six-time Munster championship winner.

“This is a challenging and difficult time for my family and me but we are determined and optimistic about the road ahead,” said the Portroe keeper.

“We are fortunate to enjoy great support from our families, friends and local community in Portroe.”

Laois GAA has started the search for Gleeson’s successor as the inter-county season draws closer.