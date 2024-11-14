Cushendall v Slaughtneil: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as two Ulster hurling heavyweights clash in Armagh

Cushendall came out on top when these two sides met in last year's Ulster final, the latest in a long line of fixtures between these sides

ANTRIM and Derry face off in this year’s Ulster SHC semi-final at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh in a provincial clash of the ash.

Cushendall and Slaughtneil, two juggernauts of Ulster club hurling, will go toe-to-toe once more to fight it out for a place in the Ulster final against Portaferry in December.

Cushendall looked mostly comfortable in the Antrim SHC this year until it got to the semi-final, where they needed extra time to beat St John’s and book their place in Ballycastle.

Dunloy ran them close in the final but Ruairí Óg held their nerve to take a second successive Antrim title and book their spot in the provincial championship.

Slaughtneil had a far more straightforward trip to the semi-final, dominating Derry once again and winning their 12th title on the bounce with a 14-point margin against Banagher.

As the two sides lock horns again, we’re reminded of last year’s Ulster final, where Cushendall ran out victorious by four points over their rivals from Derry.

When and where is the Ulster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Cushendall and Slaughtneil?

Ruairí Óg of Cushendall will play Slaughtneil at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday, November 16.

Throw-in is scheduled for 7.15pm.

Where can I watch the Ulster SHC Cushendall-Slaughtneil game?

RTÉ2 will broadcast the game from Armagh with coverage scheduled to start a 7pm.