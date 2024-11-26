Cross & Passion storm into Mageean Cup final

Cross & Passion corner-forward Caedan Crawford punches the air in celebration after scoring his team's opening goal in their Mageean Cup semi-final victory over St Patrick's, Maghera at Portglenone. Picture: John McIlwaine

Danske Bank Mageean Cup semi-final

Cross & Passion, Ballycastle 2-17 St Patrick’s, Maghera 0-7

LAST year’s beaten finalists Cross & Passion, Ballycastle powered their way through the first semi-final in Portglenone to reach a second successive decider in the Danske Bank Mageean Cup.

Despite taking longer to settle into the game than St Patrick’s, Maghera, they were eight points up at the break. They then held off Maghera’s efforts in the third quarter before delivering some more deadly punches towards the end.

It wasn’t a perfect performance. After 42 minutes they had registered 1-10, but also pulled 12 shots wide of the target.

However, they were very much in control of their own destiny after Oisin McCallin cut in from the left corner for the other corner-forward Caedan Crawford to take possession and hit the net in the 16th minute.

That score seemed to kill any momentum Maghera had built with the opening three scores, a fine point from Cormac McCloskey and two Rian Collins frees.

CPC had drawn level by the 10th minute with three points inside two minutes, including two from Paudie Martin, and Eunan Johnston chipped over a lead point before the goal.

By half-time, Ballycastle led by 1-9 to 0-4 and their pace and power up front was taking a toll on the Derry side.

Maghera fared a little better during the third quarter with points from Collins (free), McCloskey and captain Cathal McKaigue cancelling out similar efforts from Roan McGarry (two) and Darragh Donnelly.

McGarry then added two more before Conor Donnelly went around the outside and fired home the second goal in the 55th minute.

Stronger and sharper all over the pitch, Cross and Passion will be a handful for whoever emerges from Tuesday’s second semi-final (1.30pm in Cushendall) between holders St Killian‘s, Garron Tower and St Louis’, Ballymena.

Scorers

CPC R McGarry 0-7 (0-5f); C Donnelly 1-3; C Crawford 1-1, P Martin 0-2; 1 F, D Donnelly, E Johnston, O McCallin & L McConville 0-1 each

St Patrick’s R Collins 0-4fs, C McCloskey 0-2, C McKaigue 0-1.

Subs: C Quinn for G McIvor (37), C Mulholland for P Haran (57)

Referee B Toland