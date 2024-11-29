Camogs of St Conor’s, Clady/Kilrea reach Senior Medallion Shield decider

Senior Medallion Shield semi-final

St Conor’s, Clady/Kilrea 3-14 Sacred Heart, Newry 1-4

THREE goals from Jojo Darragh were instrumental in getting last year’s beaten finalists St Conor’s Clady/Kilrea back into the Senior Medallion Shield final with a comfortable victory over Sacred Heart, Newry in Woodlands, Belfast.

The Newry side struggled to deal with their opponents’ dominance in the middle third and were under constant pressure with defenders Zara Greenan and Laura Gribben their best players.

For St Conor’s Feina Kerr, Grace Draine and Swatragh senior defender Ellie McCartney were outstanding.

McCartney and Annie Leadon fired over a couple of points each that helped to give St Conor’s an interval lead of 1-7 to 0-3. Darragh was the goalscorer in the 18th minute, while Lauren Devlin scored twice for Sacred Heart.

A second Darragh goal early in the second half took St Conor’s further clear and they tagged on points at regular intervals from then until the finish.

Emer Smyth’s goal was merely a consolation score as St Conor’s were well clear by that stage and Darragh finished a good day for the Bannsiders with her third goal near the end.

The second semi-final also features a Newry team. Our Lady’s, champions two years ago, will face Loreto, Cavan in Darver on Tuesday morning, with the final to follow before Christmas.

St Conor’s J Darragh 3-2; E McCartney 0-4; A Leadon 0-3; L Marron, N Henry, A McGrogan, C Henry & H Martin 0-1 each

Sacred Heart E Smyth 1-0, L Devlin 0-2, R Cunningham and G Mullen 0-1 each

Rosina McManus Cup semi final

St Genevieve’s, Belfast 4-13 St Joseph’s Crossmaglen 4-10

ST Genevieve’s are through to their first-ever Ulster schools’ camogie final as a result of this thrilling semi-final win over St Joseph’s, Crossmaglen.

The west Belfast side led right through the game apart from then opening 10 minutes when Rionagh Leneghan’s goal gave Crossmaglen a lead of 1-2 to 0-3.

However a goal from Aoife Curry put St Genevieve’s back on track and Aimee Ferris and the Munce sisters added points before Curry grabbed her second goal in response to a second from Leneghan. The winners led by 2-8 to 2-5 at half-time.

They stayed just far enough ahead of St Joseph’s in the second half to keep the south Armagh side chasing the game.

Ferris and Gemma Mullan goals were reeled in by Leneghan completing her hat-trick and Caoimhe Kennedy and then points from Katie McAneney (free) and Aoibheann Sheridan closed the gap to a single point.

However, St Genevieve’s hung on for victory and will play the winner from Tuesday’s second semi final in Garvaghey between Gaelcholáiste Dhoire and Bailieborough Community School in the final this side of Christmas.

St Genevieve’s A Curry 2-1; A Ferris 1-4; G Mullan 1-1; O Munce 0-4;

N Munce 0-3

St Joseph’s R Leneghan 3-0; K McAnaney 0-5; C Kennedy 1-1; A Sheridan 0-3; H McEntee 0-2

ST Killian‘s, Garron Tower scored a 3-6 to 1-8 victory over holders St Patrick’s, Maghera in final group game in Corn Uan Uladh and that means that the semi-final pairings will be St Killian’s v St Louis’, Ballymena and St Patrick’s, Maghera v Cross & Passion, Ballycastle.

The Ruairí óg trio of Clíodhna Thompson, Amy McAlister and Eva McNeill scored the St Killian’s goals.