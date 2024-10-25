Banagher look to defy the odds and end Slaughtneil’s dominance of Derry hurling

Slaughtneil have won the last 11 Derry senior hurling titles and go for 12 on Saturday. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Leadon Timber Frame Derry SHC final

Slaughtneil v Banagher (Saturday, Owenbeg, 2pm)

STORM Ashley was the winner last Sunday as officials pulled the pin on Slaughtneil’s title defence.

After witnessing the impact made by the gales on junior and intermediate finals, it was a sensible move.

It will have given Slaughtneil and Banagher’s dual players an extra week to rest any sores and put the lid on any soul-searching from their disappointing football semi-final defeats.

The Emmets – going for 12 titles in a row – were winners over Kevin Lynchs in the semi-final after five years of meeting their main challengers in the final.

Banagher’s defensive showing was the key in their semi-final win over Swatragh, who have since picked up the intermediate title.

Brian McGilligan’s side have to go back to 2005 for the last time they held the Fr Collins Cup.

The former Derry dual player was at the helm when they fell to today’s opponents in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 finals.

Since then, they’ve annexed an Ulster intermediate title but it’s another stiff test in store today.

Darrell McDermott has made a return between the posts. In front of him, Ruairi McCloskey, Jack Lynch, Niall and Gabriel Farren help form a formidable defence.

Gerald Bradley’s four goals in the competition to date will keep them tuned in. Brendan Rogers, Jack and Shea Cassidy are all key attackers.

Cormac O’Doherty is the glue that pulls it all together. His jersey number is prevalent. He can pop up everywhere, scoring, plotting and passing.

Banagher will look to Darragh Cartin, Ciaran Lynch and Oisin McCloskey are their key outlet for scores. Before that, the midfield men of Brian Óg McGilligan, Keelan and Callum O’Kane must dictate the game.

The fact Cormac O’Doherty didn’t feature in the semi-final tells a lot about the champions’ depth with Karl and Chrissy McKaigue having stepped away from the small ball game.

Ruairí Ó Mianáin and Shane McGuigan have scores in them from deep if Banagher opt to sit back. It gives the manager Paul McCormack that important degree of flexibility.

On top of the consistency needed to win 11 successive titles, it’s the blooding of new players that keeps Slaughtneil fresh and hungry.

Fionn McEldowney and Conor Coyle have come into the team this season. And they just slot in.

Cushendall await today’s winners in the Ulster semi-final and they’ll have eyes on this afternoon’s re-fixed encounter.

The Emmets can join Lavey on 18 titles if they can successfully defend the Fr Collins Cup. It would take a brave punter to bet against it.