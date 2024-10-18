Banagher big outsiders to stop Slaughtneil claiming another Derry hurling crown

Banagher will look to the likes of Callum O’Kane (right) to produce a big performance as they look to dethrone Slauhgtneil. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Leadon Timber Frame Derry SHC final Slaughtneil v Banagher (Sunday, Owenbeg, 4pm)

THE years have passed, many of the surnames remain but the faces on Slaughtneil hurling’s frontline have changed during their golden generation.

As they eye a 12th successive title, their succession planning has kept their challenge ticking over every year.

From the winning team in the 2013 final, Sé McGuigan, Brendan Rogers, Gerald Bradley, Sean Cassidy, Oisin and Cormac O’Doherty will face Banagher on Sunday.

Another from that crop, captain Gareth O’Kane, is part of current manager Paul McCormack’s backroom team.

The Emmets saw off Kevin Lynchs in the semi-final without leading scorer Cormac O’Doherty, who has 0-25 to his name. Brothers Chrissy and Karl McKaigue haven’t lifted a hurl this year.

Their drip-feeding of players has been the key ingredient. Shea Cassidy made his senior debut in 2020. Despite being listed at number 30 in the programme, Michael McShane gave him the nod as they met for a pre-game meal so Cassidy didn’t overthink it.

Shane McGuigan made his debut as a minor in the 2015 Ulster final to pick up Cushendall’s Neil McManus.

Conor Coyle was the back-up goalkeeper last season and now wears the number six jersey. Minor player Fionn McEldowney has slotted in.

After five successive finals against Kevin Lynchs, it’s Banagher this time.

The sides met in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 finals with Slaughtneil coming out on top as they kept a firm hold of the Fr Collins Cup.

Brian McGilligan, manager back then, is again at the Banagher helm and their win over Swatragh takes them back down the final path.

Goals from Niall Biggs and Oisin McCloskey – the latter coming after a sweeping team move – was one half of the difference between the teams.

The other was a top-drawer performance by a defence in which Jack Lynch, Niall and Gabriel Farren excelled. Their collective efforts shut out the goal threat Swatragh needed to turn the tables.

They’ll need to have that same mettle against Slaughtneil. Gerald Bradley has hit four goals in the championship already. Brendan Rogers always carries that threat.

Jack (1-19) and Shea Cassidy (2-8) also have the scoring touch. It’s the combination that makes them a tough nut to crack.

Banagher’s engine room must turn up the heat on Ruairí Ó Mianáin and Cormac O’Doherty who provide much of the ammunition.

Getting a big hour from the players like Brian Óg McGilligan, Callum and Keelan O’Kane will be important.

It’s about making use of Ciaran Lynch, Darragh Cartin and Oisin McCloskey who have a combined 4-26 to date.

While the Emmets have number 12 to aim for, a victory would see them join Lavey in second place on the roll of honour with 18 titles. You wouldn’t bet against it.

Fixtures

Sunday (Owenbeg)

Leadon Timber Frame Derry JHC final

Lavey v Ballinascreen (12pm)

Leadon Timber Frame Derry IHC final

Dungiven v Swatragh (2pm)