Antrim v Waterford: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as Davy Fitz’s struggling Saffrons take the Deise to try get back on track

Antrim's Scott Walsh looks to get away from Offaly's Killian Sampson during their Allianz National Hurling League Division 1B game in Tullamore. PICTURE BY BREDNAN MCTAGGART

DAVY Fitzgerald knew that he would have a difficult first season at the helm of the Saffrons but the question remains; is he prepared for the level of revolution needed by the Glensmen?

After losses against Dublin and Offaly sandwiched between a win over Westmeath at Corrigan Park, Fitzgerald and Antrim know that they have plenty to work on if they are to maintain their Division One status.

Last time out at O’Connor Park, Antrim were convincingly beaten by the Faithful of Offaly, who now sit atop Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League.

The Saffrons now play their manager’s old panel in Munster’s Waterford, who are currently midtable having only played two games this season.

Fitzgerald has managed his opponents this weekend twice in his career, taking them to back-to-back Munster finals in 2009 and 2010, taking Cork to a replay in the second of those finals. He also took the Deise to their first All-Ireland final in 45 years, where they lost to Kilkenny in 2008.

His second stint with the team was less successful, failing to get out of the Munster Championship in 2023 and 2024 and being relegated from Division 1A in the National Hurling League in March 2024.

The Deise started this season off with a loss to Carlow, however, they recovered to win against Joe McDonagh Cup finalists last year, Laois.

Peter Queally ‘s side will be confident that they can come away from Corrigan Park with a result but Antrim will be keen to keep up their record of crucial wins in west Belfast, including one against another of Davy Fitz’s former teams, Wexford.

When and where is the Antrim v Waterford Allianz Hurling League fixture?

Corrigan Park will host Antrim’s latest National Hurling League game against Waterford on Sunday, February 23.

Throw-in is scheduled for 1.30pm.

Where can I watch Antrim v Waterford?

BBC iPlayer will show coverage of Antrim v Waterford online.