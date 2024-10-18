Antrim SHC final: Match detail, throw-in time and how to follow along as Cushendall goes for back-to-back Antrim titles against Dunloy

Chrissy McMahon of Dunloy in action during the 2022 decider with Cushendall. Picture: Mark Marlow.

Chrissy McMahon of Dunloy in action during last Sunday's decider with Cushendall Picture: Mark Marlow.

ANTRIM hurling has delivered another phenomenal championship with the showpiece promising another thrilling final.

In a replay of the 2022 final, where Dunloy came out on top by six points, Cushendall will be eager to take another Antrim title and equal their opponents’ total of 16 Antrim titles.

The final, which will take place in Ballycastle, will determine who will emerge as Antrim’s finest and go on to compete for the AIB Ulster Club Senior Hurling Championship, which Cushendall won last year.

Cushendall’s route to the final was relatively straightforward, having finished top of Group One in the first round.

Ruairi Ogs defeated St John's, Belfast, in their Antrim SHC semi-final this year. (seamus loughran)

They defeated St John’s, Belfast in the semi-final, needing extra time to see off the Johnnies after the west Belfast side put in a shift to try and steal the final spot from Ruairí Óg.

Dunloy had a little bit of a more turbulent journey to the final than their opponents, having finished second in Group One, losing only to their opponents this Sunday.

Dunloy defeated Ballycastle in the quarter-final stage by six points before being faced with Antrim’s most successful side in the semi-final, Loughgeil Shamrocks, who Cúchullains disposed of with a scoreline of 2-15 to 0-11.

Dunloy's Seaan Elliott closes in on Loughgiel's Dan Mccloskey during their county semi-final in Cushendall. Picture by John McIlwaine (johnmcilwaine)

When and where is the Antrim SHC final between Cushendall and Dunloy?

The Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Final between Ruairí Óg of Cushendall and Cúchullains of Dunloy will take place in Páirc MacUílín in Ballycastle.

Throw-in is scheduled for 2pm on Sunday, October 20.

How can I follow along with the Antrim SHC final?

The Irish News will be providing live updates with all the county finals across the provinces this weekend.