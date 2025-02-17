‘You were thinking that the black card would give us an advantage and it didn’t really': Tyrone boss O’Rourke

MALACHY O’Rourke may be a member of the Football Review committee himself but he acknowledges that it’s a case of ‘progress, not perfection’ as regards the new rules.

The low-scoring nature of his Tyrone team’s defeat in Mayo – 0-12 to 0-10 - was one disappointment, but he also accepted there were several other wrinkles to iron out.

O’Rourke feels there are many fouls being committed at midfield as players await long kick-outs, pointing to the treatment he perceived his captain Brian Kennedy receiving against Mayo: “There seems to be a lot of fouling going on out there before the ball ever comes at all.”

Another unintended consequence was exhibited when Mayo had wing-forward Conor Reid black-carded late in the first half.

The game was even stopped, wrongly, by referee Barry Cassidy when Tyrone appealed for a breach by their opponents, who only had two defenders back, not three – but that is allowed when a team has had a player sin-binned.

“Yeah, you could argue that [is unfair], said O’Rourke. “You were thinking that the black card would give us an advantage and it didn’t really.

“There’s a number of different things that come up now and maybe they’re not working as was intended. But again, I keep going back to the same thing: I suppose you just have to give these things time.

“I think the referees are even trying to get used to the rules, so there is a lot of frustration. Nobody at times is sure what’s going on.”

“Hopefully, it will over the next few weeks become a bit clearer, but that is definitely one concern you’d have coming out of the game.”

Mayo manager Kevin McStay.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay had sympathy for the referee in that instance, commenting: “The black card didn’t help it because people then forgot that you could go to two. I think Barry might have forgotten that at one moment as well. But in fairness, he stopped the play and talked it through, and we got the right decision, and I think we got caught once as well.

“But there’s nothing about the rules that are second nature. Like, we’ve all been reared doing things a certain way, for 40 years maybe. But these rules are well-intentioned, they’re working pretty well.”