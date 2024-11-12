Vinny Corey expected to be appointed manager of Crossmaglen Rangers

Monaghan players celebrate with manager Vinny Corey after surviving in Division One in 2023. Picture by Sportsfile

VINNY Corey is to take the reins of the Crossmaglen Rangers senior team, the Irish News understands.

Clontibret native Corey will become the first man from outside the famous South Armagh Gaelic Football powerhouse to be appointed manager of the six-time All-Ireland club champions (second only to Nemo Rangers), 11-time Ulster champions (a record) and 47-time Armagh champions (also a record).

Corey will bring vast experience as player and manager to the coveted role. He stepped down as manager of Monaghan in June after two seasons at the helm. In 2023 his battling Farney county side reached the All-Ireland semi-final, pushing eventual Sam Maguire winners Dublin all the way.

This year injuries and retirements finally caught up with Monaghan and the county was relegated after a decade in the top flight and bowed out of the All-Ireland series after defeat to Galway in Salthill.

Corey, who lined out for Clontibret in the Monaghan championship last season, succeeds Anthony Cunningham in the Crossmaglen dugout. Cunningham, who captained Cross to the All-Ireland in 2000, had succeeded Stephen Kernan in the role. His black and amber side retained the Armagh crown in 2023 but a turbulent 2024 season overshadowed by the tragic death of player Caolan Finnegan ended with defeat to eventual champions Clann Eireann at the semi-final stage.