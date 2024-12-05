Vinny Corey confirmed as Gowna senior football manager

Vinny Corey has been confirmed as the new manager of the Gowna senior footballers.

The former Monaghan manager was appointed last Thursday night, with Gowna stalwart Mark McKeever confirmed as a selector.

Former manager Dermot McCabe left the post this autumn to take on the vacant Westmeath job, where he will come up against both Monaghan and Cavan this spring.

Gowna were gunning for a third Breffni title in succession this year, but were defeated at the semi-final stage by Ramor United.

Corey will have a young crop at his disposal, with their county contingent in recent times including Cian Madden, Conor Madden, Tiernan Madden, Ryan Brady, Conor Brady and Ryan Donohue.

They are also fresh off the back of an U20 championship last weekend, which marked four in a row for the club on the Longford border.

Corey, who was introduced off the bench in this year’s Monaghan county final defeat to Scotstown, will be the second manager to come straight from intercounty management into the Gowna gig.

Derry’s Eamonn Coleman won five Cavan SFC titles between 1996 and 2003 in the club’s most successful era, after a spell in Longford, while he also took a year out from Gowna in 2001 to focus solely on his second stint over the Oak Leaf County.

Selector McKeever will be well acquainted with Corey on and off the pitch, as will goalkeeper Ronan Bannon, with both having played against Corey’s Clontibret in an Ulster Club Championship win back in 2002.

The new man at the helm will also have his brother to lean on, with the latter having coached Cavan under Mickey Graham.

That was after a spell with Crosserlough, with Marty Corey’s presence deemed vital en route to the 2018 Cavan SFC title after three final defeats on the bounce.

And now Vinny’s primary aim will be recapturing the senior title that was won by Crosserlough in 2024.