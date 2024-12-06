Ulster IFC final between Arva and Ballinderry falls foul of Storm Darragh

The final of the Ulster Club IFC between Cavan’s Arva and Derry’s Ballinderry will not go ahead as scheduled tomorrow.

With the arrival of Storm Darragh, an amber weather warning is in place.

The match has been pushed back a week to Saturday, 14 December. Throw-in time is set for 5pm, and action will take place in O’Neills Healy Park in Omagh as originally planned.

It marks a second consecutive disruption for Finbar O’Reilly’s charges, with their semi-final against Magheracloone originally marked down as a double header with Kilcoo v Scotstown, before it was pushed back by a day and moved to Crossmaglen.

Ballinderry overcame Derrylaughan on that same afternoon, and their talisman Gareth McKinless was cleared to play in the provincial final earlier this week.

Arva are seeking to add to their Junior All-Ireland success from last year, while Ballinderry could add an Ulster IFC crown to their 2013 and 2001 Ulster SFC successes.

Elsewhere, schools action has also been affected by Storm Darragh.

The Mageean Cup final tonight between St Killian’s, Garron Tower and Cross & Passion, Ballycastle has been postponed.

Saturday’s Rannafast Cup final involving Abbey CBS and Omagh CBS - as well as St Colman’s v St Pat’s, Cavan in the Corn na nOg final - have also fallen foul of conditions.

The latter two fixtures are in the process of being officially refixed.

In all outlined cases, any purchased tickets will remain valid for refixed matches.

The confirmed re-fixture details are now as follows:

AIB Ulster Club IFC final

Arva v Ballinderry

(SAT 14 December, O’Neills Healy Park, 5pm)

Dankse Bank Mageean Cup final

St Killian’s v Cross & Passion

(TUES, 17 December, Queen’s University)