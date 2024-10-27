Ulster Club JFC: Craigbane come frome behind to see off Kileeshil

Craigbane's Cahir O'Kane with Mark Monaghan of Killeeshil during the Ulster Junior Football Club Championship preliminary round match played at Owenbeg on Saturday Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

AIB Ulster Club JFC preliminary round: Craigbane (Derry) 1-8 Killeeshil (Tyrone) 0-7

CRAIGBANE came from two points down to book their spot in the quarter-finals with Lee Moore’s stoppage time goal the insurance score.

Killeeshil twice held a two-point lead in the second half on Saturday evening in Owenbeg but failed to score for the last 16 minutes of a tight encounter.

Points from Lee Moore (free), Brian Rainey and Conor McLaughlin put the Derry champions ahead as they finished the strongest side.

Packie McMullan was off-target with a chance to take the game to extra-time before the clinching goal.

Jude Óg Moore’s long ball bounced over a Killeeshil defender with Fergal Mortimer passing for Moore to sidestep around goalkeeper Ciaran Reilly before slotting to the net.

Killeeshil the finished with 14 men when Reilly was then dismissed for a strike on Moore as he celebrated his goal.

The sides were level three times in the first 11 minutes, leaving the score 0-3 each.

The tone for some excellent passages of play was set by Dillon O’Neill’s point after just 20 seconds. Cormac Donaghy Tomás Hoy were also on target for the Tyrone champions.

David Lowry, Jude McLaughlin and Jude Óg Moore hit the Craigbane points with the latter adding a second to put Craigbane ahead.

A 45 from Brendan O’Neill put Killeeshil 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

Jude Óg Moore and the influential Bliain Gormley began to take control at midfield.

They were helped by the energy of James and Conor McLaughlin getting forward, with Killeeshil dropping off centre-back Rory Moore.

It was Gormley’s point after 45 minutes that settled Craigbane after a low-scoring third quarter.

Michael O’Neill’s fine score from the wing had Killeeshil 0-7 to 0-5 ahead after 48 minutes.

It had the potential to inspire but it was Craigbane’s time to shine. Rainey levelled matters before Conor McLaughlin kicked Craigbane ahead, 0-8 to 0-7 in the 54th minute.

Excellent defending closed down a Killeeshil attacking leading to Moore hitting the net to seal victory.

The sight of Cahir O’Kane being carried off put a damper on Craigbane’s win, making him a doubt ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Cavan champions Knockbride.

Scorers

Craigbane: L Moore (1-1, 0-1 free), J Moore (0-2), B Gormley (0-1), D Lowry (0-1), C McLaughlin (0-1), J McLaughlin (0-1), B Rainey (0-1)

Killeeshil: C Donaghy (2fs), T Hoy 0-2 each, B O’Neill (45), M O’Neill and D O’Neill 0-1 each