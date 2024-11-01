Tyrone’s Derrylaughan take on Termon of Donegal in Ulster Cub IFC

Tyrone star Brian Kennedy will be aiming to help Derrylaughan overcome Termon of Donegal in the Ulster Club IFC. Picture by Seamus Loughran

Brian Kennedy, fresh from helping Tyrone land the All-Ireland last month, will be aiming to help Derrylaughan overcome the Moy tomorrow. Picture by Seamus Loughran

The Ulster Club IFC gets going on Saturday evening (5pm) at O’Neills Healy Park when Tyrone champions Derrylaughan take on Termon of Donegal in a preliminary round tie.

Two clubs with ambition and a winning mentality return to the provincial stage after a few seasons away, both equally intent on making an impact.

The prize for the winners is a quarter-final clash with Antrim champions All Saints, Ballymena, whose manager Liam Bradley will be an interested spectator.

The Red Hand representatives, led by former All-Star midfielder Brian Kennedy, will look to stifle a talented Termon attack in whch top scorer Daire McDaid and Enda McCormick have been in sparkling form.

Derylaughan’s success has been constructed on a solid defensive footing, with Sean Robinson, Colm O’Hagan, and Ciaran O’Hagan a model of resilience and consistency.

And an attack led by ace finisher Tomas Carney will be hoping to shine on the pitch where the county title was won a couple of weeks ago with a two points victory over Moy.

Termon boss Caolan McDaid, at 27 the youngest manager in the provincial series, will place his trust in key players Ryan McFadden, Jamie Grant, and Bobby McGettigan to deliver the kind of match-winning performances that saw the club claim the Donegal title, beating Naomh Columba in the final, also with a two points margin.

“It’s been 2012 since we last won the Intermediate Championship, so we certainly enjoyed the county title,” said McDaid.

“We have had four weeks since our county final, so we’ve had a bit of time to enjoy it first of all, but then really get down to our work and re-focus.”

The Termon boss and his backroom men were in Omagh for the Tyrone final, and were impressed by their provincial opponents.

“We were in at the Derrylaughan versus Moy game, and it was an interesting battle.

“Derrylaughan came out of the blocks and had a good start, and we will be trying to nullify that start.

“We know what Derrylaughan will bring, but we will try and focus on our own strengths as well, we have a couple of big men about the middle.”

Derrylaughan manager Kevin Niblock, a veteran of the provincial stage with St Gall’s, has prepared his side for a new experience and a departure from the norm.

“It’s a bonus for all clubs at this stage, but for us, it’s a re-set button, it’s a new championship in itself,” he said.

“We’re starting from scratch and trying to approach it in the same way we approached the first round of the Tyrone Championship, but we know it will be a significant step up.”

He accepts he will need peak performance from his side to make it to the last eight.

“We had a look at Termon, they were very comfortable winners in the final, and they’re a very good side. We’ll need to be right on it.

“They’re strong all over the pitch, they have a very good forward line, they’re very efficient up front, good inside forward line and a big strong midfield.

“They’re strong at the back as well, so it’s very hard to spot a weakness with them.”