Tyrone’s Daly loses out as top seeds flex their guns at the World 4-Wall Handball Championships

Tadhg Carroll (Cork) in action against his Mexican opponent at Croke Park. Pic: Mark Marlow.

The picture became a little clearer – but not much – at the World 4-Wall Handball Championships at Croke Park today, with the Men’s Open field whittled down to 16 but no major casualties to report as of yet.

As expected, the top seeds rolled through their round of 32 matches with the minimum of fuss, with one exception – Corkman Tadhg Carroll forced top Mexican Luis Cordova to a tiebreaker with an outstanding display. However, Juarez native Cordova found the right shots at the right time to advance to the last 16.

Elsewhere, Martin Mulkerrins, Paul Brady, Robbie McCarthy, Diarmaid Nash and Killian Carroll all cruised their opening matches against Niall O’Connor (Kildare), Loren Collado (San Francisco), Stephen Cooney (Mayo via California), Jerome Santerre (Quebec) and Caolán Daly (Tyrone) respectively.

Corkman David Walsh had an impressive 15-9, 15-9 win over 6ft 8 American Max Langmack while 22-year-old Illinois rising star Ray Ure came from well down in the first game to defeat Kildare left-hander Kevin Diggins (15-14, 15-4) and Kilkenny’s Peter Funchion beat American Erik Torres.

Rangy Corkman Michael Hedigan powered his way to one of the best wins of the day as he defeated American Sam Esser (15-4, 15-5).

However, it wasn’t all good news for the Irish as Canadian Ivan Burgos enjoying an eye-catching 15-2, 15-9 win over Galway’s Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Los Angeles power-hitter Braulio Ruiz used his trademark spin shots to great effect as he battled past Monaghan’s Gavin Coyle in a tiebreaker.

Carroll’s brother Killian, who has been a superstar on the American professional circuit in the last decade since relocating to Boston, swept past Tyrone’s Daly in straight sets, with Cork’s Daniel Relihan seeing off a Californian of Irish parentage in youngster Coleman McGrath (15-2, 15-14).

The round of 16 is down for decision tomorrow.

Mulkerrins is up first as he takes on the dangerous Ruiz, with a number of intriguing battles lined up including the meeting of 2022 All-Ireland champion Nash and young sensation Ure.

Brothers Luis and Daniel Cordova, known as ‘The Flying Cordovas’ on the American pro circuit, will take on Cork’s Daniel Relihan and Kilkenny’s Peter Funchion respectively, with Brady taking on Liscarroll clubman Hedigan.

In the Over 40s Singles, Brendan Fleming of Cork defeated Wicklow’s Michael Gregan in the final in a tiebreaker. Elsewhere, in the ‘A’ Singles, former Cavan senior footballer Joe Dillon advanced with a straight-games win and will take on Jack Wu from New York, who upset number two seed Rory Grace of Tipperary.

The Ladies Open Singles serves off tomorrow. All matches are being streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.