Tyrone match a ‘must-win’ for Mayo: Conor Mortimer

Former Mayo Footballer and Sigerson Cup winner with DCU, Conor Mortimer as he looks ahead to the Electric Ireland GAA HEC Sigerson Cup final this Wednesday. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Former Mayo star Conor Mortimer has described Sunday’s National League clash with Tyrone as a ‘must-win’ game for the under-pressure westerners.

Mayo, beaten by Dublin and neighbours Galway in their opening two Division 1 games, will welcome Malachy O’Rourke’s side to Castlebar.

Mortimer believes that even at this early stage of the campaign, it is ‘critical’ that Mayo win following a difficult few months.

Manager Kevin McStay was already under pressure approaching 2025 with the county board holding a review after last year’s fruitless season before eventually giving him the green light.

There has been criticism more recently of Mayo’s slow response to the new rules with Galway plundering seven two-pointers against them, one of those coming from a piece of innovation around the new one-v-one throw-in.

“Obviously Shane Walsh and Paul Conroy are quality kickers from distance but to be giving that amount of space when you still have maybe 10, 11 players behind the ball is something that we need to get better at,” said Mortimer.

“It certainly puts a lot of pressure on the Tyrone game, for Mayo. That’s a must-win game, I’d say, even though it’s only three games into the league.

Conor Mortimer pictured during his playing days with Mayo. Picture by Seamus Loughran

“We’ve probably heard this in each of the last three years, in each of the off-seasons in Mayo, that there’s been ructions and that there’s been this and that with management, and all this kind of stuff, and yet, when it comes to the real innings of the football, we perform when we need to perform.

“Maybe we didn’t perform as strongly last year as in the previous couple of years, in terms of getting to All-Ireland finals, but I’d still be relatively optimistic overall.

“But, look, when you have a bit of bad press in the off season and your league doesn’t start well, obviously there’s a bit of disgruntlement in the crowd. It all adds up until you get a victory.

“I think it’s critical that we get a result this weekend. If you lose your first three games, that brings undue pressure on, from the fans, the media and all that kind of stuff.

“I know it’s only two games in but there are a lot of tough teams in Division 1 that Mayo have to play. Tyrone are a tough side obviously as well.”

McStay has experimented with the likes of Davitt Neary, who has hit five points in Mayo’s two games so far, Sean Morahan and Conor Reid all showing up well.

Tyrone's Conor Meyler with Mattie Donnelly in action against Mayo's Patrick Durcan and Stephen Coen in the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final. Picture: Seamus Loughran.

They’re still without key players like Aidan O’Shea and Patrick Durcan while talisman forward Cillian O’Connor, Rob Hennelly and Padraig O’Hora have packed it in.

“To be honest about it, if you’re going off the first couple of games, you’re probably saying, ‘Are they contenders for the All-Ireland? No,” said Mortimer. “The positive thing for Mayo at the moment is that if you look at the Dublins, the Kerrys, the Donegals, aside from Galway really, who are motoring very well, I think when it comes to it, Mayo would fancy themselves against any of those teams.

“And I think it’s fair to say that the All-Ireland is fairly wide open. But I do think they just need to get their A game going now coming into the Tyrone game and then start showing us a little bit of form.

“They have Tommy Conroy to come back in as well which will add to our forward line so we have potential weapons to come back in that will certainly help.

“I think you may even see one or two of them for the Tyrone game because even at this stage, I think that’s kind of a must-win game.”

Mortimer was speaking ahead of this evening’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final between DCU and UCD at the Connacht GAA training centre in Mayo.

It could be the last significant football game to be played under football’s ‘old’ rules.

“I think what is there will probably stay, with a few tweaks along the way,” said Mortimer of the inter-county game’s current rules. “By and large, they have added to the game in terms of being more open, higher scoring. The teams that have more quality offensively will be hugely successful, from what I’ve seen so far.”