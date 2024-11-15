Two-goal Conall McGeough is Abbey hero in MacRory Cup win over St Patrick’s, Dungannon

Lorcan McMurray (right) was among the scorers for Dungannon in their defeat to Abbey CBS

Danske Bank MacRory Cup round two

Section D

St Patrick’s, Dungannon 0-14 Abbey CBS 2-9

ABBEY CBS made it two wins from two when they held off a late rally from St Patrick’s, Dungannon to win by the minimum margin at O’Neill Park last night writes Kevin Kelly.

The Academy were left to rue missed goal chances, with Conall McGeough’s two clinical first-half goals proving to be the difference.

Abbey led 2-5 to 0-8 after a lively opening period. Eoin Long put the Academy ahead from a free but that was cancelled out by a fine effort from distance from Daniel McKernan in the fifth minute.

McGeough struck for his first goal with a superb finish to the bottom left corner following a blistering run that came from Dungannon’s Davin McKeown hitting the post at the opposite end of the field.

Lorcan McMurray and Conor Holmes hit back with points apiece, with the latter having to settle for a white flag after an excellent save from Abbey keeper James McBennett.

McGeough hit a brace of points but then Dungannon had a purple patch. Two from full-forward McMurray and one from Long brought them level before a flowing move resulted in Holmes pointing from the right wing for the lead.

Dungannon were the architects of their own downfall in the 31st minute when straight from their kick-out McGeough intercepted before racing through to hammer to the bottom corner again.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Dungannon had tied the game thanks to efforts from Long, Liam McGeary and corner-back Enda Cush. They couldn’t get their noses in front, though, with McBennett producing another wonderful save to deny Holmes.

Two fisted points from full-forward Aron Maginness put Abbey back in front before McGeary and McGeough swapped points.

Abbey were three in front but after a couple of misses, Holmes and Charlie Maguire reduced the deficit, but Abbey held on.



Section B

St Macartan’s, Monaghan 1-12 St Joseph’s, Donaghmore 0-8

A STRONG first half with the wind laid the platform for this win for St Macartan’s in Roslea writes Kevin Kelly.

The winners led 1-6 to 0-2 at the interval and while their opponents closed the gap to four going into the final quarter, five unanswered points ensured they keep their 100 per cent record.

A John McCrystal brace followed Killian Kearns’ opening score before a Darragh Donaghy free got Donaghmore up and running.

The only goal of the game arrived after a quarter of an hour when full forward Kearns fired past keeper Adam Cushnahan, who moments earlier had made a good save.

McCrystal and corner-back Larry Shields exchanged points before efforts from Luke McKenna and Kearns left the Monaghan lads in control at the short whistle.

With the elements now in their favour, the Tyrone school had the better of things in the third quarter as Donaghy knocked over two 45s as well as pointing from play. Ultan Quinn was also on target, with the sole St Macartan’s response a Kearns free.

But the Monaghan side sensed the danger to step on the gas and pull away from their opponents. Kearns, Andrew Stewart, McCrystal and McKenna all registered, with Donaghmore’s only response coming from a Donaghy placed ball.

Section A

Our Lady’s, Castleblayney 1-7 Southwest Donegal 1-12

SOUTHWEST Donegal recorded their second win yesterday in Killyclogher when they came from 1-6 to 0-5 down after 38 minutes to win by five points writes Séamas McAleenan.

The bench had an impact during those final 20 minutes, with Colm Doherty in particular prominent in an impressive response to the Castleblayney goal.

Padraic Carville opened the scoring for Our Lady’s, but scores from Shane Callaghan, Oisín Diver and Liam Breathnach edged the Donegal side ahead 0-3 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

Points from Sean Murtagh, Evan Treanor and Canice Murphy put ’Blayney 0-5 to 0-3 up at the break only for Cathal Rua Gallagher and Darragh Hennigan to level on the re-start.

A mark from Tristan Nugent followed by a palmed goal from Treanor seemed a significant move for the Monaghan side in the 38th minute. But they were to add just one more point while Donegal hit 1-7.

Danny Brown, Colm Doherty and Patrick O’Donnell quickly reduced the gap to a point by the midway point of the half.

Doherty and Brown points put them ahead with five minutes remaining and then Brown sealed the result with a goal and a point around the 56th minute.