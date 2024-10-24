Trillick v Errigal Ciaran: Match details, throw-in and how to follow along with the Tyrone SFC final

Niall Donnelly keeps a close watch on the break ball during Trillick's county final clash with Errigal Ciaran last year

Niall Donnelly keeps a close watch on the break ball during Trillick's county final clash with Errigal Ciaran

AFTER last weekend’s Storm Ashley postponement, Trillick and Errigal Ciaran will finally have the chance to fight for the O’Neill Cup in Omagh.

Reigning champions Trillick defeated Eglish, Ardboe and Dungannon in their road to Healy Park this Friday.

Errigal Ciarán defeated Pomeroy first before needing to get past Clonoe in a replay and finally defeating Killyclogher in the semi-final.

This year’s Tyrone showpiece is a straight copy of last year, with Trillick needing extra time to beat Errigal Ciarán 1-13 to 0-13.

The final was due to take place on Sunday, October 20, however Storm Ashley forced Tyrone GAA to reschedule the final.

When and where is Trillick v Errigal Ciarán in the Tyrone Senior Football Championship final?

The Connollys of Moy Tyrone Senior Football Championship final between Trillick and Errigal Ciarán will take place at O’Neills Healy Park in Omagh on Friday, October 25.

Throw-in is scheduled for 7.30pm.

Where can I follow along with the Tyrone Senior Football Championship final?

You can buy the Tyrone GAA stream for the final by following the link.