Tomás Ó Sé claims AFL clubs are ‘tapping up’ young GAA stars

Dalata Hotel Group Announces Five-Year Sponsorship Deal for GAA U20 Football Championship 19/2/2025 Pictured yesterday at the announcement of Dalata Hotel Group’s five-year sponsorship of the GAA U20 Football Championship are Aisling O Reilly, presenter; Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO; Cormac Egan, Offaly; Tomas O Se, Kerry; James Sargent, Derry; Maire Trease, sports psychologist; and Jarlath Burns, GAA president

KERRY U20 manager Tomás Ó Sé has claimed that a secondary school student playing for him is being actively ‘tapped up’ by an Australian Rules club.

Kingdom icon Ó Sé has been a long time critic of AFL clubs recruiting from the GAA market, reiterating that he ‘hates’ the way they do business here.

Kerry has been hit particularly hard by departures for the AFL with Cillian Burke and Rob Monahan, both of whom played for Ó Sé’s U20s in 2023, snapped up by Geelong and Carlton respectively.

Mark O’Connor is already Down Under while Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan stated over winter that seven other rising stars are being monitored by oval ball clubs.

Speaking at the launch of Dalata Hotel Group’s five-year sponsorship of the U-20 football championship, Ó Sé claimed that one of his current U-20 players is regularly contacted by an AFL club, particularly after playing in televised games.

“I think it’s wrong what’s going on,” said O Se.

“I think there’s players being tapped up, I know for a fact that there’s an U20 player in Kerry being rang by coaches from an Australian club telling him how he did in matches after watching him on Clubber.

“If it was a professional (sport), I don’t know what the rules are, but if it was soccer or rugby I don’t think they’d be allowed to do that, when the fella is doing the Leaving Cert. Don’t get me wrong, fellas think I’m completely against a fella going out. If the offer is there, I’d wish him all the best and I’d always wish him all the best and I hope there’s success out there and it’s brilliant.

“But as a Kerry man, I hate the way it’s done, I just hate the way there’s 15 years going into a young fella and it’s just, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll have that fella there and we’ll shoot off’.”

Ó Sé also vented his frustration that individual players are choosing the AFL over an inter-county career with Kerry.

Tomas O Se (right) is in charge of Kerry's U20s (Seamus Loughran)

“And it kind of annoys me more than anything else that the want isn’t there to play for Kerry more, if that makes sense,” he continued.

“It makes sense to me anyway, I’d rather nothing but to play for Kerry and win All-Irelands for Kerry. And there’s opportunity there, there’s a good (Kerry) team there and there’s opportunities to win an All-Ireland.

“Look, I wish the lads well and all but it’s a huge loss to Kerry football, no matter what way you look at it. Cillian Burke has gone, Rob Monahan has gone, Mark O’Connor has gone, and don’t get me wrong, it’s happening up the north as well and it’s happening elsewhere, in other counties.”

Ó Sé, whose Kerry U20 side lost to Tyrone in last year’s All-Ireland final, has spoken in the past about possible compensation for GAA clubs or counties who lose a player.

“I’ve kind of my peace made with it at this stage,” he said.

“We’re an amateur organisation, there’s no way you can bring money into it, there’s no way you can bring compensation in, there’s no way you can bring structure (around that) because we’re an amateur organisation. We’re there as prime picking so why wouldn’t the Aussie Rules do it?”

AFL great Zach Tuohy was critical of Ó Sé in his recently released memoir, querying why Ó Sé hadn’t hit out at Shane Lowry for choosing golf over a GAA career.

“Shane’s (golf) club at home, Esker Hills, minded him for years and years and years,” said Ó Sé, arguing that the AFL in comparison put nothing into the development of young players here.

“I don’t agree with that (Tuohy) statement because golf, rugby...it’s just that Aussie Rules aren’t part of our community. It’s just frustration. I don’t think that frustration will ever leave me and I’m more frustrated that our lads don’t want to stay at home.”