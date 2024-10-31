Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney announces retirement from inter-county football

Tipperary forward Conor Sweeney announced his retirement from senior inter-county football today after 15 years of service to the Premier County.

A club footballer with Ballyporeen and a hurler with Skeheenarinky, Sweeney first made his debut in the blue and gold in 2010, playing against UL in the McGrath Cup before making his league and championship debuts in the same year, both times against Laois.

“I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from intercounty football,” said Sweeney in a statement.

“The journey I have had will be remembered for all the right reasons, we had some great days, but all good things must come to an end.

“I have been selfish for so long, and now it’s time to focus on other aspects of my life.

“I would like to wish Philly and all the team the very best in the future and I look forward to supporting the team from the stands.

Conor Sweeney is always among the scores for Tipperary. Picture: Seamus Loughran.

“I feel truly honoured and privileged to have represented my county over the last number of years, and I have genuinely loved every minute of my time in the blue and gold (and green and white).”

In that memorial green and white jersey, Sweeney experienced the highlight of his career when he captained Tipperary to their first Munster SFC title in 85 years, when they defeated bitter rivals Cork to take the Munster Cup.

In a historic year for Tipperary footballers, Sweeney became the third footballer from his county to be awarded an All-Star when he was named as full-forward in the 2020 XV.

“I have loved the opportunity to play alongside some of the best players Tipperary has had to offer over the last number of years.

“To my clubs Ballyporeen and Skeheenarinky, thank you for everything that you have done for me since I was a child.

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney. Picutre by Seamus Loughran.

“The club is where my love of GAA was born and nurtured and for all your support over the years I thank you.

“I am honoured to be a part of two proud teams for whom the future is bright.

“I am blessed to be a part of a wonderful community in Ballyporeen and I want to sincerely thank everyone in the village for their loyalty and support throughout the good times and the bad.”

Sweeney took the opportunity to honour two influential people in his career in his retirement announcement, former manager Liam Kearns and longtime groundskeeper at Coolmore Morris Park, Pat O’Callaghan.

Conor Sweeney took the opportunity to pay tribute to Liam Kearns in his retirement announcement. Picture: Mark Marlow

A Tipperary spokesperson said: “Tipperary GAA would like to thank Conor for his exceptional and unquestionable commitment to football in Tipperary, both on the field as a player and off it as one of the greatest ambassadors for football that this county has ever had.

“We wish Conor all the very best for the next chapter in his life and no doubt we will see him back on the field in years to come in a coaching capacity preparing the next generation for success in the Tipperary jersey.

“In your own words Conor, we had a great journey.”