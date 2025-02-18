‘The monkey’s off our back now’ - Cavan can kick on from Louth victory says midfielder James Smith

Well done daddy - Setanta McKiernan gives his dad Gearoid's performance the thumbs up as Cavan defeat Louth Picture: Adrian Donohoe

FOR most of the first hour, Louth would get their noses in front but Cavan would fight back and level an evenly-contested, high-scoring tussle at blustery Kingspan Breffni.

The ‘Wee County’ edged into a one-point lead as the final 10 minutes began but Cavan’s refusal to throw in the towel paid off as they forced two late goals to clinch a game that could have gone either way.

It is a goalkeeper’s misfortune that their mistakes get the full glare of publicity and Louth netminder Niall McDonnell saved a first half penalty but had a difficult afternoon between the sticks. First he hit a kickout straight to Conor Madden who booted it back past him into the net to give Cavan the lead and then, with McDonnell obviously still affected by that mistake, Gearoid McKiernan’s attempted point dipped under his crossbar and also finished in the net.

Sod’s law for McDonnell but the lapses meant Cavan put two points on the board which were a vital boost to their prospects of staying in the second tier.

James Smith was at the forefront of a committed effort from Cavan. The Crosserlough midfielder got his hands on a lot of ball throughout the game and, alongside the hard-working Dara McVeety who kicked four points from play, kept his county in the game until they won it with their late goals.

“It’s sweet, we got the two points we needed,” said Smith.

“We needed to get up-and-running in Division Two and hopefully we can take this momentum into the next round.”

Cavan had gone into Sunday’s game after losses to Meath (by 10 points) and Monaghan (by eight) so they urgently needed to get some points on the board.

“You need the rub of the green sometimes too,” said Smith.

“Thankfully we had a bit of luck and got a couple of goals and now we have to try and push on from this. No game in this division is easy and you have to keep the head down and improve every time you go out.”

Before Sunday’s six-point success, Cavan hadn’t won at home since May 2023 but, as always, the passionate Breffni faithful continued to turn out to support their county and the season’s first win will send the team to Westmeath next Sunday in good spirits.

“The monkey is off our back now,” said Smith.

“It was a while since we got a home win and we needed to get the two points. We’re off the mark now and we’ll keep pushing on.”