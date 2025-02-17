‘The girls weren’t happy at half-time, and they demanded more from themselves in the second half’ - Antrim joint manager hails Saffrons’ drive in win over Longford

Lidl National Football League

ANTRIM joint manager Chris Scullion insists they are keeping their feet firmly on the ground despite extending their unbeaten start to the season to four after a 4-10 to 1-8 over Longford at the weekend.

A blistering 12-minute period early in the second half proved the difference as Antrim rattled off 3-4 without reply to put the game beyond Longford’s reach. Theresa Mellon led the charge with two goals, while Ana Mulholland and Lara Dahunsi also found the net.

“The girls weren’t happy at half-time, and they demanded more from themselves in the second half, which was great to see. They responded in the right way and stepped it up when it mattered,” said Scullion.

The Saffrons are joint top of the table with Fermanagh but have a game in hand over their Ulster counterparts and are in pole position to reach the knockout stages of the league.

“We’re just focused on controlling what we can and making sure we perform to our own standards. We’re not even thinking about semi-finals at this stage; there’s still big tests to come in the next few weeks.”

Despite holding a four-point lead at the break 1-4 to 0-3, Longford made it difficult for the home side, who were playing against a strong wind in the opening half, with Lara Dahunsi’s goal just before the break crucial and just moments after goalkeeper Aine Devlin had denied Longford a goal with a superb save, with Scullion praising the team effort.

“We probably should have had a couple of earlier scores, but their defence stood firm.

“They made an exceptional clearance off the line, and their keeper pulled off some great saves. At the same time, they were unlucky too, hitting the woodwork a few times,” he admitted.

“That’s why it’s a team effort. We have players who can step up when needed, and Aine and Lara both did that at crucial moments today, as well as others like Maeve Blayney and Theresa Mellon. Those big moments made the difference.

“Every team is going to have their spell in a game, and thankfully, we made the most of ours. The players knew they could step up their performance in the second half, and from the restart, they were determined to make up for the missed chances in the first half,” he said. “It was great to see a good spread of scorers again today. We have that ability within the team, and we always encourage the players to back themselves when the opportunity is there.”