The 15 selected as 2024 PwC GAA/GPA Football Allstars

GOALKEEPER:

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

The Edendork man became Tyrone’s first All-Ireland winning goalkeeper to get an Allstar in 2021 - and surely the first ever from a team that didn’t even reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals. However, the 33-year-old was an exceptional performer this year for a Red Hands side that often struggled. Had a terrific League and his top form continued in the Championship. His kick-outs were excellent and he took some fabulous high catches. Yet it was further up the field he really caught the eye with stunning playmaking from his perceptive kick-passing, and also long range score-taking from play and placed balls.

DEFENDERS:

Johnny McGrath (Galway)

Still young enough to earn a Young Footballer of the Year nomination, the Caherlistrane man played with the confidence and composure of an older, more experienced defender. Did great, tenacious man-marking jobs on the likes of Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue, Derry’s Shane McGuigan, and Dublin’s Cormac Costello, and even had a good first half of the All-Ireland final against Conor Turbitt, before Stefan Campbell troubled him. Throughout the season he also made an impact going forward, exhibiting excellent ball-handling and distribution.

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

It’s a tribute to Armagh’s squad strength that McCambridge couldn’t get a start in UIster – but once he broke into the team he was superb. Brilliant at both ends of the pitch, the Clann Eireann clubman scored 2-5, including 1-1 in the quarter-final against Roscommon and a vital goal against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final. Defensively, he carried out great marking jobs on Shane McGuigan, Diarmuid Murtagh, David Clifford, and Shane Walsh in the decider. His form earned him a nomination for Footballer of the Year.

Armagh’s Barry McCambridge scores a goal during Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

Back-to-back Footballer of the Month awards highlighted his terrific talent, a counter-attacking threat from the back, either at corner-back or wing-back. Scored 13 championship points, including five against Louth in the All-Ireland quarter-final, although he was probably even more effective against Armagh in the Ulster final and in the group win over Tyrone. His pace proved too much for most defences to handle, and Galway made a major point of restricting his influence in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Dylan McHugh (Galway)

Another speedster from deep positions, his movement and use of the ball set up so any scores for Galway, breaking through defensive lines. Cutting in and cutting through opposition ranks, he shifted possession effectively, including with impressive diagonal kick-passing. Alert defensively too, snuffing out attacks. Scored six points himself and excelled in the draw with Armagh and the All-Ireland knockout wins over Dublin and Donegal. Regarded as a Footballer of the Year contender before the All-Ireland final, and even then he was very good.

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

The Orchard County captain was key to their quicker, more accurate movement of the ball out of defence, linking play with great intelligence. He also recalled his past as a forward with some top scores, important ones too, such as in the Ulster final, and both the All-Ireland semi-final and final. His versatility was such that he moved back to his former full-back role for the All-Ireland final and held Damien Comer scoreless as well as restricting his influence in general. A brilliant leader, by both words and deeds.

Ben Crealey closes in on Craig Lennon as Armagh edge Louth in Saturday night's League opener. Picture by Mark Marlow (" ")

Craig Lennon (Louth)

An electrifying presence for the ‘wee county’, inspiring them into the All-Ireland quarter-finals for the first time ever. It’s hard to argue against his inclusion due to his astonishing tally of 4-7 from play during their Championship campaign. Scored a rare goal against Dublin’s defence, then netted twice in an historic victory over neighbours Meath, before also goaling against more neighbours when drawing with Monaghan. Scored some super points too, and won the late free against Cork which sealed their place in the last eight. A thrilling performer, his pace put most opponents on the back foot and lifted Louth immensely.

MIDFIELD:

Paul Conroy (Galway)

A strong contender for Footballer of the Year at the age of 35, having put some injury-plagued years behind him in an absolutely stellar season. A consistent source of scores, with 2-16 from play in total, many of them excellent efforts from long range. His leadership showed on many occasions, including late on in the win over Dublin, with his goal against Donegal in the semi-final, and when he carried the fight to Armagh in the All-Ireland decider with another three points.

Donegal's Michael Langan and Galway's Paul Conroy (Mark Marlow)

Ben Crealey (Armagh)

The Maghery man really stepped it up this summer, notably putting in big performances on the biggest occasions – the Ulster final and the All-Ireland decider. Massive moments in the latter included supplying Stefan Campbell in the build-up to the goal and a vital late tackle to turn over possession as Galway tried to rescue the game. Got himself forward repeatedly throughout the season, scoring 0-6 including two marks. An excellent all-round midfielder, he was outstanding in the air and covered so much ground.

FORWARDS:

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

A step back to take a step forward – and a step up. The Crossmaglen man revelled in a slightly deeper role, around midfield and the half-forward line rather than at full-forward. He could still score, memorably with a beauty against Kerry and a superb score in the final. However, his all-round ability was shown too, with that late catch in his own square in the All-Ireland semi-final. His creativity caught the eye as well, always looking to drive Armagh forward, often with pinpoint long distance kick-passing.

John Maher (Galway)

Getting the better of all-time great Brian Fenton is almost evidence enough for this accolade but Maher provided so much more. Returning during the Connacht final after injury, he was hugely influential that day and continued with a series of industrious displays as an all-round footballer. A powerful, physical presence in the middle third, winning so much ball, he could also put it over the bar when he got the chance, with important points against the Dubs and then Donegal in the All-Ireland semi-final. A colossal display of energy and effort despite defeat in the decider.

Oisin Conaty (Armagh)

A switch of codes from soccer was a boost to Armagh, as was a switch of flanks for the All-Ireland final after his only off-day in the semi-final. Second time around against Galway he scored a vital three points, bringing his tally to 0-13, and earning him the ‘Man of the Final’ award from many observers for an outstanding display. His searing pace got him into scoring positions, but also turned opposition defences. He was excellent too in the Ulster Final, against the wily Ryan McHugh, and ravaged Roscommon with his running.

Rob Finnerty (Galway)

Wonderful against Mayo in the Connacht final, he continued to score freely against top teams, including Derry and Armagh first time out, and had a great All-Ireland semi-final against Donegal. Started the All-Ireland final in flying form, providing an assist and winning and scoring a free – but the bang he received then forced him off after just 10 minutes. Galway’s attack never looked the same without him and they will believe his presence could have made them champions. An opportunistic points-scorer and reliable free-taker.

Donegal full-forward and 2024 Irish News All-Star Oisin Gallen. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Oisin Gallen (Donegal)

The Ballybofey man has it all, able to score off either foot or with his fist, with the speed to get himself into space based on his athletic past. The upshot of that is a regular supply of superb scores as the linchpin of the Donegal attack. Has injury troubles, but when fully fit he’s very hard to contain. The quality of some of his points, especially in the Ulster final, was incredible, and he scored three points from play against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. Finished with a total of 2-33, 1-15 of that from play.

Conor Turbitt (Armagh)

The Lurgan lad lived up to his ‘Turbo’ nickname by burning off a series of defences. His best games were probably the Ulster final and the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, lifting his side in extra time – but he also scored 0-3 in the draw against Galway, 1-4 against Derry, and 1-2 in the quarter-final against Roscommon. Not at his best in the All-Ireland final, but a tally of 3-22 is firm evidence of his value to Armagh’s attack. The main man up front for the All-Ireland champions, able to score off either foot.