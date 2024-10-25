Termon and St Macartan’s meet with Lurgan lying in wait

County ace Emer Gallagher will hope to provide the inspiration for her side against St Macartan's

AIB Ulster Club Ladies’ SFC quarter-final

Termon (Donegal) v St Macartan’s (Tyrone) (Sunday, Termon, 2pm)

TWO previous Ulster Club winners, Termon and St Macartan’s, will battle it out for a place in this year’s last four on Sunday.

The game was postponed last Sunday due to Storm Ashley, with Macartan’s, champions in 2017, having already made the journey to Donegal.

The other three quarter-finals went ahead, and Cavan champions Lurgan await the winners of this tie in the semis, while defending champions Clann Eireann will face Moneyglass.

Termon, who won Ulster titles in 2010 and 2014, lost to Tyrone opposition at this same stage last year when they were defeated by Errigal Ciaran away from home.

Home advantage at this stage is an important factor, especially when it comes to two teams who will be so evenly matched. Certainly, Moneyglass used it to their advantage last week in their win over Bredagh.

Having the opportunity again to represent themselves in Ulster means a lot to the players and the club according to Termon joint-captain Aibhe McDaid, who also feels that they have not shown their true potential in the competition in the last couple of years.

“We are definitely looking forward to the game this weekend. The weather conditions last weekend just made the game unplayable. Even though it was late being called off I think both teams were happy enough.

“I’d say for us we haven’t performed in Ulster these past few years so we would definitely want to push on this year and hopefully we can.

“We’ve met St Macartan’s before and I think there was only a point between us, so I’d expect it to be a tight game. Home advantage is huge in these games. Getting the support out from the club means a lot and it’s definitely the driving force on the day,” she added.

St Macartan’s captain Shannon McQuaid will have to watch how the game unfolds from the sidelines, an injury in the Tyrone semi-final continuing to rule her out, including that extra-time win over Carrickmore in the Tyrone final a few weeks ago that saw them capture their 14th county title.

That game, she says, was ideal preparation for facing the Donegal champions, even with the extra week’s wait.

“The Tyrone championship is always very competitive. Our final went to extra-time and coming through a game like that, I have no doubt that it will stand to us this Sunday.

“We are in the Ulster campaign and are very aware that every game is going to be competitive. We are playing the Donegal champions; therefore, we will be bringing our ‘A-game’.

“Often at this level, it is only a kick of the ball between these teams. At the moment, we are fully focused on the challenge ahead against Termon on Sunday.”

THE quarter-finals of the intermediate and junior championship are down for decision this weekend. Saturday sees the four junior games take place, while the intermediate games will throw-in on Sunday.

Among the remaining teams at junior level are last year’s Ulster finalists, Dungloe; Carrickmacross, who won the title in 2021; and St Gall’s, who won it back in 2010.

The minor championship, which was launched during the week, begins on Sunday, with last year’s finalists Lurgan (Cavan) travelling to face Armagh champions Clann Eireann for the preliminary round fixture. The winners will face Down champions Carryduff in the quarter-final on the weekend of November 10-11.

Dungloe (Donegal) will face Magheracloone (Monaghan), Magherafelt (Derry) will play Moortown (Tyrone) and the Antrim champions, either St Gall’s or Naomh Brid (final to be played on Tuesday night), will play Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh)

Fixtures

(first-named teams at home unless stated)

AIB Ulster Club SFC quarter-final

(Sunday, 2pm) Termon (Donegal) v St Macartan’s (Tyrone)

AIB Ulster Club IFC quarter-finals

(Sunday, 2pm)

Dungloe (Donegal) v Mullahoran (Cavan)

Carrickmacross (Monaghan) v Tempo (Fermanagh)

Magherafelt (Derry) v St Gall’s (Antrim)

Saul (Down) v Fr Rocks (Tyrone)

AIB Ulster Club JFC quarter-finals

(Saturday, 2pm)

Coleraine (Derry) v Beragh (Tyrone)

Lámh Dhearg (Antrim) v Warrenpoint (Down)

Pearse Ógs (Armagh) v Aughnamullen (Monaghan)

Butlersbridge (Cavan) v Downings (Donegal)

AIB Ulster Club MFC preliminary round

(Sunday, 2pm)

Clann Eireann (Armagh) v Lurgan (Cavan)