Subscriber exclusive: Ask the Irish News GAA writers your questions

As a subscriber to the Irish News, you have the opportunity to ask questions of our award winning GAA team ahead of this weekend’s Ulster SFC final between Errigal Ciaran and Kilcoo.
Perhaps you have questions about the GAA’s Special Congress voting in favour of new football rules, which Andy Watters described as a fresh start for Gaelic football, or Sunday’s Ulster senior hurling final where Portaferry lost to Sleacht Néill.
The team will answer your questions at noon on Friday December 6 so check back here then.
♦If you have difficulties submitting your question, email it to digital.editorial@irishnews.com
Here’s what was covered in our most recent Q&A.
