Subscriber exclusive: Ask The Irish News’ GAA writers your questions

Ryan is the Digital Editor of the Irish News. Prior to joining the title in 2024, he was the editor of IrishStar.com in New York and was previously the editor of Belfast Live.

Things rarely stand still in the world of GAA but there have been plenty of talking points in recent weeks.

And as an exclusive perk of being a subscriber, The Irish News’ award-winning team of GAA writers will answer your questions this week.

So whether it’s about the new rules, this weekend’s Ulster club semi-finals, the inter-county retirement of Dublin’s Brian Fenton and Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue – or indeed their new manager Paddy Tally – ask your questions in the form below and we’ll put them to our journalists.

Loading…

If the form isn’t appearing, please click here. Alternatively, you can email your questions to r.smith@irishnews.com.

Check back on Friday, November 22, for answers.