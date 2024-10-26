Steven Poacher appointed manager of Leitrim

Down man Steven Poacher has been appointed manager of Leitrim

It follows the departure of Mickey Graham’s departure from the post earlier this month having only agreed to take the reins two months earlier.

Graham has since taken up a position in Padraic Joyce’s management team in Galway.

Poacher has previous county coaching experience with Carlow, where he was assistant to manager Turlough O’Brien, and Carlow.

The Newry native has also managed in his native county with Ballyholland and most recently Mayobridge.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Leitrim GAA said:

“Leitrim GAA is delighted to announce that at its Management Committee meeting this morning approval was given for the appointment of Down native Steven Poacher to the position of Leitrim Senior Team Manager for 2025, subject to ratification at the next meeting of Leitrim GAA County Committee.

“Steven is a coach of very high standing in the game and was previously involved at the inter-county level with both Carlow and Roscommon, in addition to coaching and managing at all underage inter-county levels with his native county.

“We look forward to working with Steven as we get preparations ready for the next season.”

Joining Poacher in Leitrim will be Anthony McGrath, a former Donegal coach, who also has experience at club level with Ballybay and Slaughtneil and also Queen’s University.