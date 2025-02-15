Stephen Gollogly wary Monaghan may not be fully tested but impressed with emerging stars as Roscommon come into focus

Monaghan's Ryan Wylie wins the ball as Roscommon's Daire Cregg looks on. Picture by Glenn Murphy

With both Monaghan and Roscommon relegated from Division One last year, Donegal and Armagh bolstered an already emerging theme.

Of the last 14 teams relegated from the top flight, 10 have won promotion at the first attempt. Notably The Rossies account for 30 per cent of those ten. The GAA’s Burnley.

What is for certain is Davy Burke’s men know their way out of this league. Both they and this weekend’s opposition have only three home encounters in Division Two.

Monaghan will need no reminder of a dismal 1-16 0-7 reversal 12 months ago, as they prepare for a visit to the very same King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park.

Ex-Monaghan forward Stephen Gollogly is cautiously optimistic as both sides aim to protect their 100 per cent record:

“I was down in Clones (for Monaghan v Westmeath). I was so impressed by the game, by both teams, just end to end with the new rules. It’s fantastic.

“But we’re not really tested. Cavan are not going that well either. In our two games we haven’t been totally tested, but all in all I’d still be positive.

“New faces, Gavin McPhillips at midfield, 6’7, 6’8. It’d remind you of the Cork midfielders that won their All-Ireland (in 2010).

“We found it very hard to compete against Cork because they had monsters of men, so it’s great that Monaghan now have a few men in that calibre.”

Another man Gollogly outlined is Bobby McCaul, a youngster who starred for the Monaghan U20s last year as a target man, but in his two bench appearances to date he has primarily operated around the middle.

Roscommon's Enda Smith scores an early penalty during the Allianz Football League Division Two match against Down at the Pairc Esler, Newry

Picture: Philip Walsh

With physical specimens taking priority like never before given the chaotic kickout battles the game is seeing, Gabriel Bannigan like a lot of managers has been operating without a traditional centre-back.

Though 2023 All-Star Enda Smith has been amongst the goals for Roscommon, it has been the Murtagh brothers and Cian McKeon who have been The Primrose County’s star performers.

With Killian Lavelle and Ryan Wylie likely tied up by Daire Cregg and the Murtaghs, Gollogly feels Monaghan could make a left-field decision to tie up Smith:

“I’ve heard of Bobby McCaul this last year or so, he was warming up in front of me the last day. A good young player coming through the ranks, but I couldn’t get over his size and his physicality. How mobile, how fit he looked.

“I know he plays as a forward for his club so obviously he has skill, he can play ball.

“He was playing in around the middle of the field the last day, so I would think he would get game time come the weekend and he could be a match for Enda Smith as well.”

The elusive Stephen O'Hanlon (Monaghan) evades the imposing Hugh McFadden of Donegal (Philip Walsh)

Carrickmacross man Gollogly is unaware of the extent of clubmate Stephen O’Hanlon’s hamstring injury, who tore Dublin apart in 2024 but has yet to appear in 2025.

His role under Bannigan is also up for debate:

“I don’t know if he’s training. If he’s in, where do you play him? Most of Stephen’s county career he’s been in the half-forward line. With the club he plays inside with Carrick’.

“You’d like to think if he got the ball one-on-one he’d get by his man or he’d get pulled down. He’d be a very dangerous player playing for the county inside.”

On Sunday’s encounter, the two-time Anglo-Celt winner feels it will be a tight encounter, though Roscommon’s Sigerson commitments may hinder them.

In all, eight Rossies were togged for UCD or DCU on Wednesday night, with Daire Cregg and fit again Ben O’Carroll the cream of the crop:

“I’d say there’ll be very little either way, it could be a draw game.

“I think it’s hinging on whether the Roscommon lads that were involved in the Sigerson Cup are fully committed, and available for selection and not still in Coppers!

“If Roscommon have a more depleted panel, Monaghan have a great chance.”