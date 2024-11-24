St Ronan’s make light work of St Michael’s challenge

James McCooe (Centre) scored four points for St Ronan's, Lurgan in their win over St Michael's, Enniskillen. Picture: Seamus Loughran

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section C, round three

St Ronan’s, Lurgan 2-14 St Michael’s, Enniskillen 0-8

AN early goal from Jake Bowman sent St Ronan’s, Lurgan on their way to victory over St Michael’s, Enniskillen in Saturday’s Dankse Bank MacRory Cup tie in Augher.

Niall McParland had opened the Lurgan school’s account with a point before Bowman’s strike and, helped by four points from James McCooe, they went on to lead by double scores, 1-7 to 0-5, at the break.

Conor Mulligan and Tadgh O’Brien worked hard for Enniskillen and they had a fair spread of scorers, but St Ronan’s looked comfortable with McCooe, Oisín Haughey and Ronan McAlinden prominent.

The third quarter was evenly enough contested until Dylan McCooe’s goal stretched the gap between the teams. Enniskillen threw everything they had at St Ronan’s after the second goal and goalkeeper Liam Carroll saved a goal-bound effort to keep his side in control.

The eyes of both teams will now be fixed on the remaining games in Section A as St Michael’s will face the table-toppers, while St Ronan’s will be up against the team that finishes in second.

The final game in this group is scheduled for Friday in Garvaghey with the two unbeaten teams, Maghera and Cavan, battling it out for first and second places.

Scorers

St Ronan’s J Bowman 1-1; J McCooe 0-4; D McCooe 1-0; R McAlinden 0-3; N McParland, A Furphy, E Brankin,

C McKerr, C Wilson & E McAreavey 0-1 each

St Michael’s K Prior 0-2; D O’Connor, L McAnespy,

C Mulligan, D Cathcart, M McDermott & C Rasdale 0-1 each