St Patrick’s, Keady into Casement Cup decider

The St Patrick's, Keady team which reached the final of the Casement Cup

Danske Bank Casement Cup semi-final

St Patrick’s, Keady 3-10 Aquinas Grammar 3-9

A LATE point from St Patrick’s, Keady top-scorer Jack Loughran edged out last year’s beaten finalists Aquinas Grammar in a thrilling game in Páirc Esler.

Keady led for most of the game but the south Belfast side seemed to be gaining momentum when John Dougan goaled in the 50th minute to put them ahead. However, scores in the final 10 minutes from Sean óg McNaughton and Loughran turned the scoreboard back in the south Armagh side’s favour.

Keady were the better side during the opening half with Liam Rafferty, Conor Lappin and Shea McNaughton in defence, Sean óg McNaughton and Darragh Nugent in midfield and Loughran up front always prominent.

James Hamilton opened the scoring with a point and John Dougan and Daniel Kinney then edged Aquinas ahead before Loughran hit the net for Keady and then added a point from a free.

Hamilton hit Keady’s second goal, but Aquinas were back in the game with a goal Dougan in the 20th minute. Charlie Lennon then scored a third Keady goal. However, Aquinas responded before the short whistle with their second goal from Patrick McGarry and the teams turned around at 3-6 to 2-6.

The scoring slowed a little after the break with the Belfast school’s defence a lot tighter and Keady managed just two points before Dougan’s second goal gave Aquinas a narrow lead.

The second semi-final goes ahead on Thursday (4.30pm) in Woodlands, with Rathmore slight favourites to beat the new Lecale Grammar from Downpatrick.

St Patrick’s J Loughran 1-5 (0-3f); J Hamilton 1-2; C Lennon 1-0;

S óg McNaughton 0-2; C Lappin 0-1.

Aquinas J Dougan 2-4 (0-2f); P McGarry 1-0; D Kinney 0-3f; J Kelly 0-1